Datumate and Birds Eye Aerial Drones Form Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Aerial Surveying

Jun 28, 2024, 00:00 ET

PIKESVILLE, Md., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datumate, a leader in construction data analytics, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Birds Eye Aerial Drones, LLC (BEAD), a pioneering force in aerial surveying led by industry veteran Scott Painter. This alliance is set to transform surveying practices for engineering and construction firms worldwide.

Scott Painter, founder of BEAD, brings over three decades of aviation expertise and was among the first to receive FAA approval for commercial drone operations. This partnership combines Datumate's innovative analytical technology with BEAD's operational prowess, promising unmatched surveying solutions.

Key Benefits for Clients:

  1. Cost Efficiency: Streamlined operations to reduce surveying costs.
  2. Precision: Lower altitude flights provide higher detail.
  3. Time-Saving: Drone surveys complete tasks 80% faster than traditional methods.
  4. Safety and Risk Management: Enhanced safety for personnel in sensitive or inaccessible areas.
  5. Sustainability: Reduced carbon footprint for surveying activities.
  6. Comprehensive Data: Integration of aerial photography, Lidar, topography, and digital twins.

Dror Friedman, CEO of Datumate, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "Teaming up with Birds Eye Aerial Drones expands our capabilities and allows us to provide a comprehensive surveying solution that leverages cutting-edge drone technology."

