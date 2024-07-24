Datumate and InTerra: Advancing Surveying Technologies Together

PIKESVILLE, Md., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datumate (www.datumate.com), a leading provider of construction data analytics and photogrammetry solutions, and InTerra (https://interra5d.com/), a leader in GPS-enabled ground control points, are excited to announce a collaborative partnership to revolutionize surveying and mapping technologies. This collaboration aims to co-market and co-sell our innovative solutions, providing joint customers with state-of-the-art surveying and mapping capabilities.

Leadership Insights

Benjamin Sack, Global VP of Sales at Datumate, emphasized the significance of this collaboration: "We're excited to work with InTerra and value what their advanced GPS-enabled ground control technology can offer prospective customers."

Larry Donelson, CEO of InTerra, shared his perspective: "Partnering with Datumate aligns perfectly with our mission to push the boundaries of drone mapping and surveying. By leveraging Datumate's DatuBIM platform, we can offer our customers a more comprehensive toolset that enhances precision and efficiency and streamlines the entire project lifecycle from conception to completion."

Aligning Capabilities for Superior Results

DatuBIM and InTerra are aligned in their approach to providing technology services for their customers. Both companies are committed to delivering unmatched solutions for surveying and mapping professionals, focusing on the critical elements of accuracy, efficiency, and comprehensive project oversight. Together, DatuBIM and InTerra are setting a new benchmark for excellence in the surveying and mapping sector.

