Datumate Selected by Mekorot, Israel's National Water Company, for Monitoring Construction Processes by Using Construction Data Analytics Platform to Collect and Analyze Field Data

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datumate, a pioneer in construction data analytics for infrastructure companies, announced today that its co-operation with Mekorot, Israel's National Water Company. Datumate is the provider of DatuBIM, an automated platform for comprehensive project execution management, that will support Mekorot to monitor and manage a construction site of a water basin in the South of Israel during the entire project lifecycle execution.

Core deliveries of the DatuBIM platform in this first joint and ground-breaking project are providing engineering analytics on progress and forecasts, together with a continuous digital documentation of the entire project lifecycle. Up-to-date digital datasets help Mekorot to easily monitor earthwork, detect over-excavation, calculate volumes and mark completion of project milestones. Insights based on field data supports Mekorot in tracking quality and managing. With the construction in a regulated area, DatuBIM identifies any works executed in off-limits areas.

"We are excited to cooperate on this pioneering project with Mekorot, which has a worldwide recognition for operational strength and technological leadership. We are convinced that for an innovative water utility company like Mekorot, our automated construction data analytics solution DatuBIM™ will be instrumental to manage the project and keep it on time," says Itay Segev, VP Products & Marketing of Datumate.

With drone-based data collection and automatic reporting scheduled in short intervals, Mekorot can compare current status to design plans and previous reporting instances to discover and address any issues in a timely fashion. In addition, DatuBIM™ makes sure that reports can easily be shared with all relevant project stakeholders, including project management, supervision, planning and engineering.

"This first co-operation is part of a project to extend execution control of excavation sites," said Moti Shiri, VP of Technologies at Mekorot. "Our project managers will save time with DatuBIM and can easily link design and engineering to the field. We leverage DatuBIM for automated comparisons of as-built to design plans and previous reporting instances. Digital documentation of the entire project lifecycle will help us to optimize processes and cut operational costs. This collaboration is part of the activities of Mekorot's WaTech® Center for Initiatives and Research, that will set the benchmark for digitalization of projects execution."

About Datumate

Utilizing big data analytics, machine learning, state-of-the-art computer vision, drone and camera technologies, Datumate Ltd offers a complete project execution management solution. Our collaborative, non-intrusive, end-to-end platform delivers automated engineering data analytics within hours and allows comparisons against design plans and execution progress.

More at: www.datumate.com.

About Mekorot

Mekorot, Israel's National Water Company, is considered a leading, technologically advanced water supply company, at the cutting edge of integrating innovative technologies. Mekorot executes a broad range of activities through the technology incubator, including collaborations with entrepreneurs in Israel and worldwide, and encompassing startups, mature companies, leading academic institutions and investors. In this way, the company encourages technological innovation and cultivates professional know-how in the field, accelerating breakthroughs in water supply solutions.

More at: www.mekorot.co.il.

About DatuBIM

DatuBIM is a non-intrusive collaboration platform that delivers automated construction data analytics within hours of data capture, as well as comparison against design plans and execution progress. As-built digital twins and automated multi-dimensional, customized analytics deliver valuable insights for optimizing, controlling and documenting processes, quality and budget. DatuBIM cloud-based software offers value to project owners, managers and contractors, and the full range of construction industry professionals.

More at: www.datumate.com/products/datubim/

