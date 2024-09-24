Datumate Unveils New Gantt Viewer Feature in DatuBIM, Enhancing Project Management for Civil Engineering

PIKESVILLE, Md., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datumate, a leader in construction data analytics, is excited to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Gantt Viewer feature in its DatuBIM platform. This new feature allows users to view and monitor project Gantt charts natively within DatuBIM, eliminating the need for third-party software. The addition is the first of many planned features designed to optimize 4D data management, visualization, and Building Information Modeling (BIM) for civil engineering and infrastructure projects.

Understanding Gantt Charts in Civil Engineering

Gantt charts are critical tools for project management, providing a visual timeline of project activities. In large-scale civil engineering projects, Gantt charts are used to coordinate tasks, monitor progress, and ensure timely completion of projects. Key stakeholders, including project managers, engineers, and designers, rely on Gantt charts to track critical paths and adjust schedules based on resource availability, design changes, or unforeseen conditions. Effective use of Gantt charts ensures seamless communication between all parties involved in a project, helping mitigate delays and avoid budget overruns.

Introducing DatuBIM's Gantt Viewer

The DatuBIM Gantt Viewer supports industry-standard Gantt formats, including P6 and MS Project, and is equipped with advanced features such as critical path highlighting and timeline visualization at various granularities (day, week, month, or quarter). Additionally, users can track both geometric and non-geometric project elements and search for specific tasks within the Gantt chart. A unique feature of the Gantt Viewer is its ability to save previous versions of the Gantt, allowing users to compare current timelines with historical data, track changes, and optimize project management.

With the new Gantt Viewer, a construction manager overseeing urban infrastructure projects can effectively manage tasks such as utility relocations, foundation work, and paving. For example, if a critical path activity like sewer installation is delayed due to site conditions, the manager can update the Gantt chart and communicate changes to all stakeholders, ensuring the project remains on schedule by reallocating resources or approving overtime as necessary.

Future Developments in DatuBIM

DatuBIM continues to evolve, with exciting new developments on the horizon. Upcoming features will include tracking the execution of Gantt activities, allowing users to measure project completion based on task durations, volumes, and object counts. This will provide even greater accuracy in forecasting project timelines and enable standalone task tracking outside of the Gantt structure.

Effortless Gantt Imports

The DatuBIM Gantt Viewer allows for seamless import of new Gantt charts. Previous settings are automatically inherited, making the transition between versions fast and efficient. In cases of merging conflicts, an import wizard guides users through the process, ensuring quick resolution of any issues.

About Datumate

Datumate is committed to revolutionizing the construction industry through cutting-edge digital tools and data analytics. Its DatuBIM platform delivers a collaborative, cloud-based solution that streamlines project management, supports decision-making, and improves the efficiency of infrastructure construction projects. With features like the new Gantt Viewer, Datumate continues to empower construction professionals with the tools they need to complete projects on time and within budget.

For more information, visit www.datumate.com.

