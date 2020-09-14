Daubert Chemical Appoints Univar Solutions as Exclusive Distributor of SACI® Corrosion Inhibition Products

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or the "Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today that it has been appointed the exclusive distributor of the Severe Atmospheric Corrosion Inhibitor (SACI®) product line of corrosion inhibiting additives from Daubert Chemical Company Inc. ("Daubert"), for the United States and Canada. Daubert's additives, used by formulators in many of today's leading rust preventive coatings and corrosion inhibiting lubricants, are a unique addition to Univar Solutions expansive lubricants and coatings portfolios.

"We are excited to deepen and expand our distribution relationship with Daubert. Univar Solutions is a market leader in the distribution of specialty chemicals and Daubert is a recognized innovator in corrosion-inhibiting solutions. Our global reach and industry expertise complement Daubert's outstanding chemistries and reputation, resulting in an ideal partnership," said Federico Montaner, Lubricants and Metalworking Fluids business director in the United States and Canada for Univar Solutions.

SACI® gelled sulfonates are used as the basis for many industrial grade corrosion resistant coatings around the world and feature an inherent thixotropic nature that can offer "self-healing" properties, which help maintain the integrity of the finished coating. In addition, when properly formulated, SACI® concentrates may impart high sag resistance and anti-settling properties to coatings, without the use of high shear equipment. Common applications for these emulsion friendly and corrosion inhibiting additives include finished lubricant formulations and metalworking fluids commonly used in the automotive, transportation, marine, aerospace, general industrial, furniture, and woodworking industries.

"This exclusive SACI® authorization, covering two of the largest geographic regions, strengthens our corrosions solutions for customers across many markets and allows us to help solve their toughest challenges and drive new growth opportunities," added Montaner.

Provided in 100 percent solid carriers such as oil and wax, SACI® gelled sulfonates are multi-functional compounds designed to provide formulators with options to help create more environmentally friendly low-VOC products without sacrificing corrosion protection.

"Our customers rely on us for industry-leading corrosion prevention chemistries to help meet their evolving needs coupled with insightful technical support," said Matt McGinnis, vice president of commercial development for Daubert. "Our agreement with Univar Solutions is far-reaching and will provide customers with a best in class service that comes from working with a leading global distributor, helping us to deliver the exceptional products and support that our customers expect."

About Daubert Chemical Company

Since 1935, Daubert Chemical Company has focused on being the industry's "silent partner" as a provider and supplier of rust preventive coatings, industrial greases, sound deadening coatings, laminating adhesives, as well as a variety of corrosion inhibiting additives for coating and lubricant formulators. Daubert takes great pride in its ability to work with its customers in the steel, automotive, transportation and general manufacturing industries to develop optimal solutions for their applications. Thanks to our many years of successful customer relationships, our associates have become highly regarded technical leaders in their respective fields of expertise. Working in tandem with laboratory personnel in Chicago, our sales consultants help customers overcome their challenges through in-depth needs analysis and world-class technical expertise. Learn more at daubertchemical.com.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.