Dauch Corporation Completes Acquisition of Dowlais Group plc

DETROIT, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dauch Corporation (Dauch), (NYSE: AXL) today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Dowlais Group plc (Dowlais) and its subsidiaries – GKN Automotive and GKN Powder Metallurgy.

"This is a defining and transformational time for both companies," said David C. Dauch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "By uniting the capabilities of both organizations under one brand, we're creating a premier Driveline and Metal Forming supplier serving the global automotive industry that is built to perform—one positioned to meet today's demands and lead into the next era of propulsion."

With the completion of the transaction, trading in Dowlais shares was suspended at 7:30 a.m. GMT on February 3, 2026. The Dowlais shares will be delisted from the London Stock Exchange effective as of February 4, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. GMT.

The combined company will operate under one unified brand: the Dauch Corporation. Dauch brings together two organizations with deep engineering roots, global manufacturing capability, and a shared entrepreneurial spirit. To mark the completion of the acquisition, the company introduced its brand platform, Built to Perform, underscoring Dauch's commitment to engineering excellence, operational discipline, and long-term value creation. This platform reflects not only the company's heritage but the expectations of its global customers who rely on Dauch for consistency, reliability, quality and performance.

Governance and Leadership

As previously announced, the combined company will be headquartered in Detroit, MI and will be led by David C. Dauch as Chairman and CEO. Dauch's Board of Directors will be expanded to include two independent directors of Dowlais, Simon Mackenzie Smith and Fiona MacAulay effective February 5, 2026.

Reporting to Mr. Dauch are the following executives:

Michael J. Lynch – President Driveline

Markus Bannert – President Metal Forming

Christopher J. May – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Terri M. Kemp – Senior Vice President Chief of Staff & Sustainability

Matthew Girlando – Vice President Strategy & Business Development

Renee McLeod – Vice President Human Resources

Christopher M. Son – Vice President Marketing & Communications

Kristen Netschke – Acting General Counsel

Business Operations

Driveline Operations will have the following executives reporting to Mr. Lynch:

Tolga Oal, President Axles Systems

Mark Gabriel, President Sideshafts / Propshafts / ePowertrain

Metal Forming Operations will have the following executives reporting to Mr. Bannert:

Jake Stiteler, President Forgings

Jean-Marc Durbuis, President Powder Metallurgy

About Dauch

Dauch Corporation is a premier Driveline and Metal Forming supplier serving the global automotive industry with a powertrain-agnostic product portfolio that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. The company is headquartered in Detroit, MI, with operations that span 24 countries and more than 175 locations. Visit www.dauch.com to learn more.

Forward-looking statements

