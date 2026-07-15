Dauch Recognizes Top Suppliers with Awards

Annual Supplier Day Event Awards 12 Suppliers

DETROIT, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dauch Corporation, (NYSE: DCH, LSE: DCH) named top suppliers during its Supplier Day event. The annual event recognizes key suppliers with Supplier of the Year Awards and Supplier Excellence Awards across delivery, quality, launch performance, innovation, and sustainability.

"Today's automotive industry requires resilient, innovative, and high-performing suppliers," said David C. Dauch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As Dauch continues to undergo transformational change, our supplier partners play an essential role in helping us improve performance, strengthen our operations, and deliver for our customers. Congratulations to all award winners."

This year, two suppliers received Dauch's top awards for overall performance.

Dauch's 2026 Supplier of the Year Award for Direct Material was presented to SK Enmove, a gear oil supplier that has partnered with Dauch since 2024. This supplier demonstrated exceptional operational leadership and risk mitigation, ensuring uninterrupted production and global supply continuity during a critical supply disruption. SK Enmove exceeded supplier expectations by driving financial value, strengthening supply chain resiliency, and advancing Dauch's long-term strategic objectives.

Dauch's 2026 Supplier of the Year Award for Indirect Material was presented to Quaker Houghton, a global leader in industrial process fluids. This supplier demonstrated execution excellence across 11 facilities through proactive engagement, disciplined process control, and cost-reduction initiatives. Quaker Houghton delivered measurable savings and operational improvements, including a die lube optimization project at Dauch's Twinsburg Manufacturing Facility (TOMF) in Ohio that reduced usage by 30%, as well as a product conversion at Three Rivers Manufacturing Facility (TRMF) in Michigan that lowered costs, reduced consumption, improved uptime, and advanced sustainability performance.

Additionally, 10 other suppliers were honored with Dauch Supplier Excellence Awards for their demonstrated success in delivery, quality, launch performance, innovation, and sustainability. The awardees include:

Delivery:

ArcelorMittal Tubular Products

Dosco Co., Ltd.

Fuzhou Kingduan Industrial Co., Ltd

Quality:

Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises LTD.

Real Alloy Holding LLC.

Warren Industries, Inc.

Launch Performance:

CSC Bearing North America, Inc.

Semyung Industrial Co., LTD.

Innovation:

Husco

Sustainability:

Johnson Electric

Dauch Associates from global procurement, engineering, supplier quality, manufacturing, sustainability, and supply chain management selected this year's award winners based on several criteria, including delivery performance, product quality, launch execution, sustainability commitment, and technology leadership.

About Dauch

Dauch Corporation is a premier Driveline and Metal Forming supplier serving the global automotive industry with a powertrain-agnostic product portfolio that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. The company is headquartered in Detroit, MI, with operations that span 24 countries and more than 175 locations. Visit www.dauch.com to learn more.

About SK Enmove

SK Enmove is a Company-in-Company (CIC) of SK On Co., Ltd., operating with its own brand identity and business structure in the base oil and lubricants sector., rebranded in Dec. 2022 from its former name, SK Lubricants. SK Enmove has strengthened its global competitiveness through premium base oil YUBASE and ultra-low viscosity lubricants, ZIC engineered to enhance fuel economy in automobiles. Our vision extends beyond. We are strategically focusing in expanding into emerging businesses, such as immersion cooling for AI data centers, energy storage systems (ESS), thermal management of EV batteries, and next-generation HVAC* fluids, with an aim to improve electrical efficiency. Our goal is to become an "Energy Saving Partner" based on our Fluid Technology, ensuring sustainable growth in the transition era of electrification and eco-friendly landscape. Visit www.skenmove.com to learn more.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids and is the world's largest and most diverse Fluid Management company. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,400 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Visit www.quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

Contacts:

Christopher M. Son

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

+1 (313) 758-4814

[email protected]

SOURCE Dauch Corporation