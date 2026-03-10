Dauch to Present at the BofA Securities 2026 Global Automotive Summit on March 17

DETROIT, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dauch Corporation, (NYSE: DCH, LSE: DCH), formerly known as American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc, announced that it will participate in the BofA Securities 2026 Global Automotive Summit on March 17.

The Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat presentation at 11:20 a.m. ET, which will be webcast live. The audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section on Company's website at www.dauch.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Dauch

Dauch Corporation is a premier Driveline and Metal Forming supplier serving the global automotive industry with a powertrain-agnostic product portfolio that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. The company is headquartered in Detroit, MI, with operations that span 24 countries and more than 175 locations. Visit www.dauch.com to learn more.

Contacts:

David H. Lim, Head of Investor Relations

+1 (313) 758-2006

[email protected]

Christopher M. Son, Vice President, Marketing & Communications

+1 (313) 758-4814

[email protected]

SOURCE Dauch Corporation