Daughter of Cancer Sufferer Launches Mission to Revive the "Lost Art" of Wig Making, Provide High-Quality Wigs Across the Country to Those in Need, and Show People How to Make a Great Living Doing Something They Love

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business owner Marquetta Breslin is publishing her newest book, Lace Wig Revolution, to revive the lost art of wig making and help meet the growing demand for high-quality wigs across the country. After learning about wig making while helping her mother through cancer and the effects of chemotherapy, Marquetta realized there was a shortage of wigmakers with the skills to make high-quality wigs. Her mission is to help wig wearers feel confident and beautiful while showing wigmakers how to make a great living doing something they love.

Lace Wig Revolution Book

"Most people don't even know the wig industry exists. And even fewer people understand the opportunities available to use this skill to make a great living," says Breslin. "My wig journey started after my mom started her chemotherapy. As I learned this forgotten art, I began to see how I could help people do well by doing good . The demand for high-quality wigs is enormous. And this book is focused on helping those who are motivated to create a great living by helping others," she explains.

To learn more about Lace Wig Revolution, visit https://www.marquettabreslin.com/.

