Daughter of Cancer Sufferer Launches Mission to Revive the "Lost Art" of Wig Making, Provide High-Quality Wigs Across the Country to Those in Need, and Show People How to Make a Great Living Doing Something They Love
Apr 05, 2023, 08:44 ET
LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business owner Marquetta Breslin is publishing her newest book, Lace Wig Revolution, to revive the lost art of wig making and help meet the growing demand for high-quality wigs across the country. After learning about wig making while helping her mother through cancer and the effects of chemotherapy, Marquetta realized there was a shortage of wigmakers with the skills to make high-quality wigs. Her mission is to help wig wearers feel confident and beautiful while showing wigmakers how to make a great living doing something they love.
"Most people don't even know the wig industry exists. And even fewer people understand the opportunities available to use this skill to make a great living," says Breslin. "My wig journey started after my mom started her chemotherapy. As I learned this forgotten art, I began to see how I could help people do well by doing good. The demand for high-quality wigs is enormous. And this book is focused on helping those who are motivated to create a great living by helping others," she explains.
