Daughter/Mother Duo Launch Clean Age, a Brand by Teens, for Teens

CINCINNATI, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty years ago, Teen Spirit deodorant became a cultural phenomenon. Today, Teen Spirit teens are parenting teens of their own. And while a Teen Spirit stick is still available, it doesn't reflect the taste of today's teens or the standards modern moms require (one of the top ingredients is aluminum).

Help your teens establish clean routines with safe essentials like Clean Age's natural deodorant. The first ingredients are Epsom Salt, Coconut Oil & Sunflower Seed Oil. Clean Age is available in 4 light scents: Citrus (pictured), Waves, Fresh & Unscented. At Clean Age, we formulate every product for teens who are just starting to take responsibility for their own habits.

That's the case with Twelve-year-old Cana Peters, who's developing healthy habits for herself and the environment. She wanted a clean deodorant to use with earth-friendly packaging and skin-friendly ingredients. Among her choices, she noticed that few cater to what preteens her age like simple scents that don't overwhelm and fresh designs that don't look too old or too young.

So she and her mom launched their own brand, Clean Age, that offers clean products in recyclable packaging, made specifically for ages 9-18, including tips on how to help them develop lifelong healthy habits.

"With Clean Age, we're not launching a brand. We're launching an entire category," says her mother Rachel Peters, who is chief communications officer for an innovation studio. "The same‌ ‌way‌ ‌Steve‌ ‌Jobs‌ created ‌a‌ ‌new category‌ ‌between‌ ‌laptop‌ ‌and‌ ‌smartphone‌ ‌with the iPad, ‌we're‌ ‌creating‌ ‌a‌ ‌suite‌ ‌of‌ ‌products‌ ‌between‌ ‌baby‌ ‌and‌ ‌adult. For far too long the big consumer packaged goods companies have ignored this consumer, so Clean Age is building a whole business around making sure teens have what they need."

Clean Age's first product, clean deodorant, is aluminum-free and baking soda-free to prevent irritation on sensitive skin. The formulation is smooth and sheer, with packaging that is 100% recyclable, with 82% less plastic than typical deodorant packaging. The Clean Age team worked with expert scientists to formulate the deodorant. The formula solves two of the major drawbacks of traditional natural deodorant: it works all day and it does not rub off on clothing. Teens can choose between four light, gender-neutral scents: Unscented, Waves, Fresh and Citrus, and each package comes with stickers so teens can customize the look of their deodorant (or keep their sibling from stealing it).

"There‌ ‌is‌ ‌a‌ ‌whole‌ ‌group‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌out‌ ‌there like me ‌with‌ ‌no‌ ‌products‌ ‌made‌ ‌for‌ ‌them," explains Cana. "How‌ ‌can parents ‌expect‌ preteens ‌and‌ ‌teens‌ ‌to‌ ‌form‌ ‌good‌ ‌hygiene‌ ‌habits‌ ‌if‌ we ‌don't‌ ‌even‌ ‌have‌ ‌appropriate‌ ‌products‌ ‌to‌ ‌use with instructions that we can easily follow?‌ ‌That's why I started Clean Age."

Now through Dec. 31, for each purchase on their website, clean-age.com, Clean Age will donate a stick to a teen in foster care. Deodorant is available in bundles or by subscription exclusively on their website with free shipping for purchases over $30.

