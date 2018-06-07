Daughters of Phoebe Strives to Make a Difference in the Lives of Today's Young Women

Apostle and Ermin Witter of No Limit Beulah Sabbath Pentecostal Church realized several years ago that there are many young women who need help but have nowhere to turn. In their mission to help these women, the Witters envisioned a charity that could serve and bless these young women with the message of love and compassion and assist them in living more independent, educated, responsible, and prosperous lives. That vision has now become a reality.

Daughters of Phoebe, Inc. was founded in 2017 with the mission to assist at-risk females by providing them with resources to reach their full potential in obtaining and maintaining safe, healthy lifestyles. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization's vision is to carry on the legacy of the Biblical figure, Phoebe, as the helper of many by providing at-risk females with opportunities to resurrect their lives resulting in value-added success for themselves and the community. Some of the resources that Daughters of Phoebe will be providing these young women with are counseling services, medical assistance, housing services, educational services, and career/employment assistance. The organization is now on its way to fulfilling its mission…

Daughters of Phoebe recently received GuideStar's bronze star, demonstrating its commitment to financial transparency, and is now in the fundraising stage for its residential facility/headquarters in Brooklyn, NY. Daughters of Phoebe is currently searching for viable properties, soliciting donors, and establishing corporate partnerships and hopes to acquire its building very shortly. If you or your organization is interested in donating a property (which provides a tax deduction and other financial benefits), donating funds towards purchasing a property, or supporting Daughters of Phoebe and its mission in any way, please contact the organization today. Monetary donations can also be made online at https://www.daughtersofphoebe.org/donate

Contact:

Brian Rhatigan

Daughters of Phoebe, Inc.

(718) 930-6388

info@daughtersofphoebe.com

https://www.daughtersofphoebe.org

