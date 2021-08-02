DAV Donates $600,000 to Support Children of Wounded, Ill and Fallen Military Heroes

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Corral, a provider of support and enrichment opportunities for the children of this nation's wounded, ill and fallen military heroes, today announced that DAV (Disabled American Veterans), the nonprofit charity that has supported veterans of all generations for more than a century, has contributed $600,000 to support programs and initiatives for America's most vulnerable military children.

Camp Corral

The gift marks the continuation of a 10-year partnership between the organizations, which has enabled more than 30,000 children over the past decade to participate in Camp Corral summer programs at no cost to their families.

"DAV and Camp Corral are dedicated to two complementary missions, supporting veterans from all generations and empowering the children of those forever changed in service, which has paved the way for a strong and effective partnership over the last decade," said Lori Noonan, Chief Operating Officer at Camp Corral. "We sincerely thank DAV for their continued support, and we look forward to delivering these essential services to veterans and their children for another decade and beyond."

The organizations' collaboration will continue at DAV's National Convention in Tampa from July 31 - August 3, where Camp Corral will premiere a new video, funded by additional support from DAV, entitled "15 Things Military Children Want You To Know," the next installment of the PsychArmor Institute series that helps bridge the gap between military and non-military Americans. The video will premiere on Monday, August 2 at 4:15 p.m. ET to help raise civilian awareness of the unique experiences and challenges of military children so that community leaders will better understand how to support them.

"DAV is grateful to continue our partnership with Camp Corral and provide funds to support its lineup of summer programming for children of military families," said Marc Burgess, CEO of DAV. "Sending these kids to a camp that is unique to their experiences is a special way to recognize the sacrifices made by service members and their families and dramatically improve the quality of their lives."

To learn about DAV, visit www.dav.org. To learn about Camp Corral, visit www.campcorral.org.

About DAV: DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families; and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.

About Camp Corral: Camp Corral is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to transform the lives of children of this nation's wounded, ill, and fallen military heroes.

