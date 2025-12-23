Davco Electrical Contractors Corp. Celebrates 40 Years of Excellence

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Davco Electrical Contractors Corp. announces its 40-year anniversary milestone. The fully integrated electrical contractor serves public and private clients across South Florida and the Treasure Coast. Founded in 1985, this second-generation family-owned and operated business has 100+ employees and thousands of high-profile completed projects.

Davco Electrical Contractors Corp. provides comprehensive electrical services to its clients in a variety of settings.

Public Sector



Private Sector



Parking Lot Lighting



Street Lighting



Sports Lighting



Marine



Utility and Power Distribution

"At Davco, our focus begins with quality. We look for people who want to build a long-term career, provide them with the tools and support to succeed, and approach every customer relationship with the understanding that it should continue well into the future. Our work is performed with the expectation that we'll be responsible for maintaining it for years to come, which reinforces doing things right the first time." - Garrett Collins, Chief Operating Officer, Davco Electrical Contractors Corp.

To learn more about Davco Electrical Contractors, visit the company website .

Davco is a full-scope electrical construction and lighting solutions firm founded in 1985 from humble beginnings. Our second-generation, family owned business now has a team of 100+ skilled employees and a proven track record of delivering thousands of high-profile projects across Florida. Rooted in our core values with 40+ years of expertise, we are relentless in delivering every project right the first time and stand behind our work. We handle our clients' electrical projects efficiently, from start to finish — eliminating headaches and reducing long-term costs. As a fully integrated electrical contractor, we provide design assist, turnkey solutions, service & repair, and maintenance services in a variety of settings: public and private sector projects, street lighting, parking lot lighting, sports lighting, marine, and utility and power distribution.

Social Media Handles

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/davco_electric/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/davco-electrical-contractors-corp./

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DavcoElectrical

X(Twitter) - https://x.com/DavcoElectrical

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/DavcoElectrical/_profile/

SOURCE Davco Electrical