DAVCOR Creations Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Remote Controlled Rotating Platform Round-About360

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DAVCOR Creations, LLC recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds for the development of its patent-pending rotating platform, the Round-About360 . This revolutionary, multi-purpose device is a remote-controlled turntable designed to support objects weighing up to 200 pounds. It also features an extension cord that plugs into a recessed electrical outlet on the top surface to provide a convenient source of power for the item on display.

Round-About360 - A two directional 360 degrees rotating platform A multi-use rotating platform. Use it for your next dinner gathering

The Round-About360 is ideal for showcasing and illuminating Christmas trees, while preventing entanglement of the light strands during rotation. Equipped with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the device can run up to eight hours on a full charge. Additionally, its outer edge is beautifully enhanced with LEDs that gradually transition from one color to the next.

Kickstarter pledges range from $10 to $375, and the rewards offered throughout the various tiers include a Round-About360 unit, a 26-inch top platform attachment, and a 3-year manufacturer's warranty. DAVCOR Creations is also currently having a holiday special offering up to 30 percent off on certain Kickstarter tiers from now until January 23rd. The Round-About360 is estimated to release in November 2021 with shipping available anywhere in the world.

"In 2017, when my wife spent days decorating our Christmas tree from front to back, there was no way for us to see all the ornaments that were on it. So, I set out to find a rotating platform. Unfortunately, all the products that were available were either not large enough to support a Christmas tree or didn't have a way to provide electricity for the Christmas tree lights. This is when the Round-About360 was born," said David Correa, founder of DAVCOR Creations. "The Round-About360 can hold up to 200 pounds, has a 20-inch diameter with the option to attach a 26-inch platform on top, comes with AC power and is entirely remote controlled — perfect for anyone who wants to see all the ornaments on their beautifully decorated Christmas trees. Furthermore, with so many features, the Round-About360 is also ideal for other applications and uses."

In addition to Christmas trees, the Round-About360 can be used as a solution for:

Dinner gatherings to display food centerpieces and dessert or appetizer tier stands

Weddings to present bride and groom cakes

Photoshoots for product shots

Landscape time lapse videos for 360-degree views

Trophy cabinets to showcase trophies, awards and medals

Jewelry shops to flaunt various types of jewelry

Bakeries to display fresh pastries, breads and other baked goods

Antique shops to showcase vintage items

Art galleries to exhibit sculpted pieces of artwork

Toy shops to display dolls, dollhouses and other toys

For additional details surrounding the development and launch of the Round-About360, please visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/round-about360/round-about360-a-remote-controlled-rotating-platform.

About DAVCOR Creations, LLC

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, DAVCOR Creations is the developer and manufacturer of the patent-pending remote controlled rotating platform, the Round-About360. The Round-About360 is currently in phase three of development with a projected release in November 2021. For more information, please visit Round-About360.com .

Media Contact

David Correa

[email protected]

(561) 699-9966

SOURCE DAVCOR Creations

Related Links

https://round-about360.com/

