Dave & Buster's Introduces New Winter Season Pass Just in Time for the Holidays

More Games, More Food, More Fun All Season Long at Dave & Buster's

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dave & Buster's – the premier eatertainment and sports watching destination for families and friends – is excited to announce a new Winter Season Pass unlocking unlimited gameplay, exclusive food and beverage discounts and more to help you Eat, Drink & Play all season long.

Beginning today, new and existing Dave & Buster's Rewards members can purchase the Winter Season Pass for as low as $69.99! Available for a limited time only at Dave & Buster's nationwide, the new pass is valid through February 28, 2025 and comes in three tiers, each offering exclusive perks with every visit - a great last minute holiday gift!

With hundreds of dollars of savings available, purchase soon to maximize your savings all winter long. *Terms & Conditions Apply.

Silver Pass ( $69.99 , a $500+ value): Enjoy unlimited gameplay and 10% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages. Valid every weekday with the exception of select holidays

( , a $500+ value): Enjoy unlimited gameplay and 10% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages. Gold Pass ( $99.99 , a $700+ value): Even more savings and prizes! Gold Pass members enjoy unlimited gameplay every day (up to 1,000 tickets earned per week), daily 20% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages and a weekly $5 food and non-alcoholic beverage voucher. Valid everyday, including weekends, with the exception of select holidays

( , a $700+ value): Even more savings and prizes! Gold Pass members enjoy unlimited gameplay every day (up to 1,000 tickets earned per week), daily 20% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages and a weekly food and non-alcoholic beverage voucher. Platinum Pass ( $149.99 , a $900+ value): Best value for nonstop Eat, Drink & Play all winter, including holidays! Our Platinum Pass holders will enjoy unlimited gameplay every day (up to 2,000 tickets earned per week), daily 30% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages and a weekly $5 food and non-alcoholic beverage voucher. Valid everyday, including weekends and all holidays - no exclusions!

( , a $900+ value): Best value for nonstop Eat, Drink & Play all winter, including holidays! Our Platinum Pass holders will enjoy unlimited gameplay every day (up to 2,000 tickets earned per week), daily 30% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages and a weekly food and non-alcoholic beverage voucher.

With more than 100+ state-of-the-art games to play, a newly revamped menu, plus the chance to earn tickets to unlock fun prizes, these new seasonal savings are the perfect way to keep the whole family entertained throughout the holiday season.

"We are always aiming to offer our guests affordable entertainment and dining options, especially over the holidays. This year, we're thrilled to offer our new Dave & Buster's Winter Pass nationwide to do just that; bring our guests new ways to eat, drink and play while they save at Dave & Buster's," said Megan Tobin, Chief Marketing Officer for Dave & Buster's. "It's the perfect way to enjoy quality time together, make lasting memories and save a little extra this season."

Winter Season Passes may be purchased at Dave & Buster's stores via the Dave & Buster's Rewards app, online, at in-store kiosks, or directly with a team member. Once purchased, guests will receive a QR code via email and their D&B Rewards app to scan in-store to redeem their benefits. Winter Passes are available for purchase until January 27, 2025 and are redeemable through February 28, 2025. *Terms & Conditions Apply.

For more information on the all-new Winter Pass and to purchase, visit: www.daveandbusters.com/winter-pass . To find the nearest Dave & Buster's to you and learn more about the specials offered in your area, visit www.daveandbusters.com/locations .

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 228 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 168 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 60 Main Event branded stores in 21 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

