New Limited-Time Pretzel Dog Tower Headlines a Week of July 4th Festivities, Including Red, White & Play Fest and Unlimited Game Play Deal

DALLAS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Independence Day, Dave & Buster's is taking holiday celebrations to new heights with the debut of its limited-time Pretzel Dog Tower - an over-the-top, three-tier feast stacked high with the brand's iconic pretzel dogs, crispy fries and frazzled onions.

DAVE & BUSTER’S IS SERVING UP A MASSIVE PRETZEL DOG TOWER IN CELEBRATION OF AMERICA’S 250TH BIRTHDAY

The larger-than-life menu item serves as the centerpiece of Dave & Buster's week-long celebration honoring America's 250th birthday. Built for sharing and designed to bring people together, the Pretzel Dog Tower is the ultimate addition to family outings, group gatherings and pre-fireworks festivities, delivering the bigger, bolder experience guests have come to expect from Dave & Buster's. The Pretzel Dog Tower will be available for $50 at select locations nationwide from June 29- July 5.

"At Dave & Buster's, we're always looking for bigger and more exciting ways to bring people together," said Melissa Powers, vice president of marketing at Dave & Buster's. "As America celebrates its 250th birthday, we're giving guests a fun-filled destination where great food serves as the perfect fuel for play, alongside incredible value."

Red, White & Play Fest

Ahead of America's 250th birthday, Dave & Buster's is hosting Red, White & Play Fest on July 3rd, a ticketed all-day event packed with family-friendly entertainment, games and all-American fun.

For just $25 per person, guests can enjoy:

Unlimited game play all day long

A Pretzel Dog eating contest

Interactive game challenges and competitions

Live music and family entertainment

An All-American BBQ experience

Tickets are available for purchase at https://play-daveandbusters.com/

Early Bird All-Day Unlimited Game Play

And on July 4, Dave & Buster's is inviting guests to celebrate America's 250th birthday at its arcades with a special Early Bird All-Day Unlimited Game Play offer.

For only $2.50, guests can enjoy unlimited game play at an unbeatable value, making it one of the most affordable and exciting ways to celebrate Independence Day with family and friends. Whether guests are gathering before the fireworks, looking for family-friendly entertainment or simply searching for the ultimate Fourth of July feast, Dave & Buster's is serving up a full week of food, fun and patriotic celebration.

For more information on participating locations and offerings, visit Dave & Buster's or follow @daveandbusters on social media.

Early Bird All-Day Unlimited Game Play Offer

*offer is only available for purchase in-store with a Team Member before noon local time.

Dave & Buster's

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 246 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 186 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, including franchise locations in India, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, and Australia. Each store offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location, offering a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 65 Main Event branded stores in 23 states across the United States, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

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SOURCE Dave & Buster’s