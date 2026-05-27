Soccer Fans Can Step Inside Dave & Buster's Human Crane – a Life-Sized Claw Machine Experience – for the Chance to Compete Their Way to the Finals

DALLAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, Dave & Buster's is bringing the excitement of the competition to its arcade. Building off the viral success of the brand's Valentine's Day Human Crane activation, Dave & Buster's is once again turning its Human Crane game into an unforgettable experience to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes. This time around, soccer fans can step inside the life-size claw game to compete for tickets to multiple matches across the country, including the final championship match.

DAVE & BUSTER’S PUTS TICKETS TO THE BIGGEST SOCCER MATCH IN THE WORLD INSIDE THE HUMAN CRANE DAVE & BUSTER’S PUTS TICKETS TO THE BIGGEST SOCCER MATCH IN THE WORLD INSIDE THE HUMAN CRANE

The Human Crane is Dave & Buster's full-body arcade experience that lowers guests into a pit where they can grab oversized prizes using only skill, strategy, and a little luck. Buried among soccer-themed inflatables, guests will have the chance to win tickets to some of the biggest matches of the summer, including the USA vs. TUR match, a Round of 32 match, a Quarterfinal match, and the biggest match of them all — the Final Match with seats in the lower bowl. And for guests who don't walk away with tickets, Human Crane players still have the chance to win exclusive prizes, including free game play, free food, and more during the week of June 11 – June 17.

"Soccer is one of those sports that's just more fun to experience together, and we love bringing that energy to life at Dave & Buster's," said Melissa Powers, Vice President of Marketing at Dave & Buster's. "From massive screens and soccer-themed arcade games to tournament-inspired food and drinks — plus the chance to win unforgettable prizes through the Human Crane — we're creating the most fun place to cheer on your team all summer long.

Beyond the Human Crane, Dave & Buster's is bringing the excitement of international soccer to every part of the guest experience this summer. Fans can catch every major match on massive 40-foot screens and more than 30 TVs, while enjoying exclusive tournament-themed food and drink offerings, including exclusive slider flavors inspired by the tournament's host countries: All-American Slider, Canadian Maple Slider, Mexican Street Slider. The brand is also offering limited-time soccer merch, elevated in-store viewing experiences, and two new soccer-inspired arcade games: World Soccer, a four-player soccer showdown, and Kick N Win, where guests can play for the chance to win a mini soccer ball of their favorite country.

Dave & Buster's is also bringing the excitement of the tournament to life with the Hat Trick Watch Experience, a special ticketed watch party event for the kickoff and championship matches, complete with all you can eat wings and fries during the matches and unlimited game play all day long on the day of the games. Tickets start at $24.99 at dbhattrickexperience.com.

The Human Crane Experience will be available for play and win opportunities from June 11 – 17. During these dates, guests have the ability to win tickets to select matches at select Dave & Buster's locations across the country.

Opportunities to win other exclusive prizes, including free game play, free food, and more at other select locations will also be available during the week of June 11 – June 17. Quantities and participation opportunities are limited and available while supplies last.

For more information on participating locations and tournament offerings, visit Dave & Buster's or follow @daveandbusters on social media.

Human Crane Championship Experience

PROMOTIONAL. Limited time only. Open to legal U.S. residents 18 years or older. Prizes include two (2) tickets to the USA/TUR match, two (2) tickets to a round of 32 match, and two (2) tickets to a quarterfinal match. Additionally, two (2) grand prize winners will each receive two championship match tickets. Actual tickets will not be physically placed inside the Human Crane. Winner must complete prize redemption requirements provided by Dave & Buster's. Promotion valid only at participating locations in California and New York state and while supplies last. Void where prohibited. Additional restrictions may apply. See store for details.

PROMOTIONAL. Limited time only. The Hat Trick Watch Experience. Offer valid 6/11/26 and 7/19/26 only. Starting at $24.99, receive All You Can Eat Wings and Fries during the game, and unlimited game play all day. Tickets must be purchased in advance through FEVER up until 1:00 p.m. eastern/12 p.m. central/10 a.m. pacific on the day of the event. Only ticketed guests will be admitted into the reserved event area. All You Can Eat Wings and Fries valid one per person, per seating, on premise. Get traditional and boneless wings with Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Lemon Pepper, or No Sauce. First individual order includes 8 traditional or boneless wings and side of ranch. Reorders include 6 traditional or boneless wings, and fries. One choice of sauce per order. Cannot mix traditional and boneless in the same order. Available in store only. Dine in only. No take home bags. Participants eligible for various in select game live moments and surprise activations, to be determined by store. Offer not available for walk-in guests. Not to be combined with other offers. Excludes Human Crane, VR and redemption games. Promotion may be subject to revision or rescission at any time. Prices may vary by location. Tax and suggested gratuity not included. Subject to availability. Valid at participating locations only. Store participation may vary. Not available with any other promotion. Not available in Puerto Rico, King of Prussia PA, Sugarland TX, or McKinney TX locations. Other restrictions may apply. Void where prohibited. See store for details.

Dave & Buster's

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 245 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 185 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, including franchise locations in India, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, and Australia. Each store offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location, offering a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 65 Main Event branded stores in 23 states across the United States, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Dave & Buster’s