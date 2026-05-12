With 10 all-new games and the return of its Summer Season Pass, Dave & Buster's is making it easier to have fun this summer

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of Americans say their lives are lacking fun—and Dave & Buster's is doing something about it. Ahead of summer, the brand is releasing its first-ever "State of Fun Report" and launching 10 all-new games plus the return of its Summer Season Pass, making it easier than ever to get out, play, and reconnect.

Dave & Buster's "State of Fun Report" revealed the following insights about Americans' thoughts on fun:

DAVE & BUSTER’S RELEASES FIRST-EVER “STATE OF FUN” REPORT, REVEALING AMERICANS ARE EXPERIENCING A “FUN DROUGHT” DAVE & BUSTER’S RELEASES FIRST-EVER “STATE OF FUN” REPORT, REVEALING AMERICANS ARE EXPERIENCING A “FUN DROUGHT”

Nearly half of Americans (48%) say their lives are currently lacking fun, despite widespread recognition of the positive role it plays in overall well-being

89% believe that having fun with others leads to healthier, stronger relationships

71% say it helps reduce stress

57% say it increases motivation

56% say it helps them feel closer to the people they love

The report also highlights what's holding people back:

More than half of Americans (57%) say cost and budget prevent them from making fun plans

41% say they wish there were more exciting things to do for fun as adults

More than half (55%) say they would be more motivated to prioritize fun if low-cost options were available

Together, the findings point to a clear gap: people want more fun in their lives but need experiences that are exciting, easy, and affordable. For more than four decades, Dave & Buster's has delivered exactly that, and this summer, the brand is building on that legacy with the launch of 10 new games designed to make it easier than ever to show up, play, and create meaningful moments together.

The new lineup offers something for everyone, spanning high-energy competition, immersive gameplay, and hands-on skill challenges, including Hot Wheels Ultimate Speedway, a fast-paced puck battle where quick reflexes lead to big ticket wins; ICEE Slush Rush, a two-player timed game that rewards the perfect pour; and John Wick: Continental Pursuit, a cinematic, adrenaline-fueled driving experience that puts players in the middle of a high-stakes chase. Guests can test their strength with Odin's Hammer and master precision timing in Perfect Pump. Soccer fans can step onto the field with World Soccer for head-to-head gameplay or try their luck at Kick N Win for a chance to score exclusive prizes, while the Human Crane offers an interactive experience that reimagines the classic claw game by putting players inside the action for a chance to grab prizes mid-air. Guests can also expect to see a few additional surprise games in the new lineup mixed in with 130+ games that underscore Dave & Buster's ongoing commitment to invest in fresh, innovative entertainment experiences and ensuring there's always something new for guests to discover with every visit.

Alongside the launch of 10 all-new games Dave & Buster's is bringing back its Summer Season Pass beginning May 19, offering unlimited gameplay all summer long for as little as $1 a day. Available in multiple tiers, the pass delivers hundreds of dollars in value, including unlimited play, food and beverage discounts, and exclusive perks, making it easier and more affordable than ever to get your group together and experience the new lineup of games all summer long.

"Dave & Buster's has always been about bringing people together to have fun," said Melissa Powers, Vice President of Marketing. "In a culture dominated by screens and solo scrolling, our State of Fun report underscores a growing desire for real-world, shared experiences. That's why we're introducing 10 all-new games and the Summer Season Pass to make it easier than ever for people to show up, play, and create meaningful moments together."

For more information on participating locations, purchasing details, and summer offerings, visit daveandbusters.com or follow @daveandbusters on social media.

Research methodology

Talker Research surveyed 5,000 American adults, 100 per state who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Dave & Buster's and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Apr. 21 and May 1, 2026. A link to the questionnaire can be found here.

To view the complete methodology as part of AAPOR's Transparency Initiative, please visit the Talker Research Process and Methodology page.

ABOUT DAVE & BUSTER'S

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 244 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 184 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, including franchise locations in India, the Philippines, and the Dominican Republic. Each store offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location, offering a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 64 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the United States, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

Media Contacts:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Dave & Buster’s