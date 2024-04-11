Dave & Buster's Launches Premium Dine-In Menu with 20+ New Items

D&B Rewards members can score 50% off all food items for a limited time starting April 15!

COPPELL, Texas, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dave & Buster's – the ultimate entertainment, restaurant, and sports watching destination for families and friends – is leveling up its food offerings with the launch of a new dine-in menu featuring more than 20 new premium food and drink items. In celebration, the brand is offering a first-of-its-kind offer for new and existing D&B Rewards members, who are eligible to receive 50% off of all food at Dave & Buster's April 15, 2024 through April 28, 2024.

The new menu launch, and D&B Rewards members discount, are part of Dave & Buster's commitment to provide guests an innovative, mouthwatering dining experience with a variety of high-quality options for family and friends. Appealing to a full range of cravings, the new menu includes everything from brand new shareable Sampler Boards to Loaded Barbacoa Fries and more. See below for some of the newness D&B is cooking and pouring up!

Game Day Grub Sampler Board – Pretzel dogs, smashed burger sliders and bone-in wings with choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with spicy habanero, celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese. Great for 4-6 people!

– Pretzel dogs, smashed burger sliders and bone-in wings with choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with spicy habanero, celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese. Great for 4-6 people! Loaded Barbacoa Fries – Fries smothered in queso blanco, shredded beef, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños, cotija cheese and fresh guacamole.

– Fries smothered in queso blanco, shredded beef, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños, cotija cheese and fresh guacamole. Stacked Steak Bowl – Sliced steak on a bed of jasmine rice with roasted cauliflower, bell pepper, red onion, hard-boiled egg, arugula, tomato, avocado, lime, ancho lime mayo, cotija cheese and cilantro.

– Sliced steak on a bed of jasmine rice with roasted cauliflower, bell pepper, red onion, hard-boiled egg, arugula, tomato, avocado, lime, ancho lime mayo, cotija cheese and cilantro. Cajun Shrimp Pasta – Blackened shrimp, jalapeño cheddar sausage & bell peppers tossed in spicy Alfredo sauce topped with shredded parmesan.

– Blackened shrimp, jalapeño cheddar sausage & bell peppers tossed in spicy Alfredo sauce topped with shredded parmesan. Cereal Cake – Cereal-flavored cake topped with marshmallow cream icing and cotton candy. Surrounded by sweet vanilla cream sauce and Jumbo Froot Loops Cereal.

– Cereal-flavored cake topped with marshmallow cream icing and cotton candy. Surrounded by sweet vanilla cream sauce and Jumbo Froot Loops Cereal. Non-alcoholic Flavored Lemonades & Teas – Flavors include Strawberry, Raspberry, Peach or Mango.

"We are constantly researching and testing new products made with only the freshest ingredients, and this new phase of our menu is no different," said David Spirito, Vice President of Food and Beverage Innovation for Dave & Buster's. "Our goal is to ensure guests not only have a blast playing with family and friends while in-restaurant, but are also able to enjoy quality time over delicious food that surprises and delights the senses."

In addition to the new 50% off food offer for D&B Rewards members, all guests are encouraged to keep the fun alive with D&B's extensive entertainment centered around playing new, state-of-the-art, immersive games as well as arcade favorites. The D&B Rewards program offers members unmatched plus-ups to power up their Eat, Drink & Play time. Every game chip played helps you earn rewards like bonus game chips for every $1 spent on food and beverages, as well as exclusive app challenges. They can also easily reload their Power Cards via the D&B Rewards member app, giving more time to play when skipping the kiosk line.

"This special new offer is our way of thanking our D&B Rewards members for their continued loyalty – we're so excited to be able to give them another reason to visit Dave & Buster's to experience and enjoy our new menu with 20+ new food offerings," said Megan Tobin, Chief Marketing Officer for Dave & Buster's. "As for our new Members, this 50% off dining offer is an ideal opportunity to start reaping the endlessly fun benefits of being a devoted fan."

To enroll in D&B Rewards simply download the "D&B Rewards" App from the Apple or Google Play Store and create an account. The new menu is officially available at Dave & Buster's locations nationwide. Visit www.daveandbusters.com/us/en/rewards to learn more about D&B Rewards. To see the full list of new menu items, visit https://www.daveandbusters.com/us/en/eat-and-drink.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 223 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 164 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play & Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 59 Main Event branded stores in 20 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information, visit daveandbusters.com.

