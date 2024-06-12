Dave & Buster's Launches Reimagined Store in Little Rock on June 14

Grab Your Crew, the First 200 People in Line at the Grand Opening to Receive Free Games for a Year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dave & Buster's , the ultimate entertainment, restaurant, and sports watching destination for families and friends, announces the opening of its completely reimagined location in Little Rock, Arkansas, at 10900 Bass Pro Parkway Little Rock, AR 72210 on June 14.

The newly updated location brings everything families and crew connectors alike love about Dave & Buster's and reimagines it with innovative gaming activities and groundbreaking ways for crews to play including The Arena, interactive Social Bays and an immersive watch experience.

Get ready for entertainment like never before. Here's what you can expect:

The Arena: Created exclusively for Dave & Busters, The Arena offers revolutionary gameplay technology identified by Dave & Busters. Guests will have a multitude of ways to connect and compete with friends in a captivating wall-to-wall, gaming environment. For a limited time only, the experience will be available at only $5 per person, per session. With its fully transparent exterior, The Arena allows up to eight players to participate and the versatile gaming unit features intuitive and invisible tracking technologies, along with immersive media, audio, and tactile solutions to deliver futuristic gaming experiences.

– Brace yourself for new experiences with high-tech interactive gaming in our High-Tech Darts & Social Shuffleboard Bays. Hang with friends in a private, reservable Social Bay in impressive private suites for two to six players. Darts and Shuffleboard have been re-invented with mind-blowing digital interactivity for the coolest, tech-savvy versions of darts and shuffleboard ever! Immersive Watch – The All-New Dave & Buster's Watch Experience is a must for sports games and events. With a 40-foot screen, every seat is the best in the house. Immerse yourself in the action with top-notch surround sound, dozens of additional oversized HDTVs surrounding the bar.

– The All-New Dave & Buster's Watch Experience is a must for sports games and events. With a 40-foot screen, every seat is the best in the house. Immerse yourself in the action with top-notch surround sound, dozens of additional oversized HDTVs surrounding the bar. Evolved Menu – Dave & Buster's craft kitchen has never been better! Grab your crew and get ready to feast on the revamped chef-crafted menu, packed with mouthwatering new and improved options for every taste!

– Dave & Buster's craft kitchen has never been better! Grab your crew and get ready to feast on the revamped chef-crafted menu, packed with mouthwatering new and improved options for every taste! Sleek New Store Design Inside & Out - Step into a tech-forward entertainment destination with a bright, energetic atmosphere that provides the perfect, Eat, Drink, Play, and Watch destination!

- Step into a tech-forward entertainment destination with a bright, energetic atmosphere that provides the perfect, Eat, Drink, Play, and Watch destination! Midway & Prizes – Of course, Dave & Buster's still has its iconic Midway! Over 120 games, VR experiences and epic prizes await! Social bays are available to be booked for elevated private group events.

"We are thrilled to open the new Dave & Buster's Little Rock as a premier entertainment destination," says General Manager Timothy Hamilton. "Join us for the grand opening and experience this incredible transformation – from our giant 40-foot WOW Wall to the immersive gaming environment and all-new High-Tech Darts & Social Shuffleboard Bays, it's the ultimate experience and we can't wait to see you!"

The first 200 people in line at Dave & Buster's grand opening on June 14 will receive free games for a year! Doors open at 10 a.m., don't miss out on this opportunity to game all year! Terms & conditions apply.

Specials include the $5 Happy Hour, where guests can enjoy $5 drink specials including the new Tres Tequila Rita, 22 oz Domestic Drafts, wine, Backwoods Blueberry Lemonade, and D&B Long Island Iced Tea.

Dave & Buster's Little Rock hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. – midnight, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 a.m. For more information, please visit www.daveandbusters.com .

About Dave & Buster's

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 223 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 164 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play & Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 59 Main Event branded stores in 20 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information, visit daveandbusters.com .

