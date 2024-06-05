Dave & Buster's Launches Reimagined Store in Winston-Salem on June 7

Grab Your Crew, the First 200 People in Line at the Grand Opening to Receive Free Games for a Year

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dave & Buster's , the ultimate entertainment, restaurant, and sports watching destination for families and friends, announces the opening of its completely reimagined location in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at 3320 Silas Creek Parkway, #300 on June 7. The Future of Play is Here! Literally. The newly updated location takes everything families and crew connectors alike love about Dave & Buster's and catapults it into tomorrow with innovative gaming activities and groundbreaking ways for crews to play such as The Arena, interactive Social Bays, and an immersive watch experience.

The first 200 people in line at Dave & Buster's grand opening on June 7 will receive free games for a year! Doors open at 10 a.m. but people will be lining up early to win. Don't miss out on this opportunity to game all year! Terms & conditions apply.

Dave & Buster's was a pioneer in the entertainment industry when it opened its first store in Dallas over 40 years ago and now is once again setting the benchmark for innovation with its completely reimagined Dave & Buster's Winston-Salem. First-of-its-kind innovation keeps guests excited to return again and again, connecting families and friend crews in new, innovative experiential ways.

Get ready for entertainment like never before. Here's what you can expect:

As leaders in the entertainment industry and always keeping a pulse on experiential gaming trends, The Arena was created exclusively for Dave & Busters and offers revolutionary gameplay technology identified by Dave & Busters. Guests will have a multitude of ways to connect and compete with friends in a captivating wall-to-wall, gaming environment. For a limited time only, the experience will be available at only per person, per session. With its fully transparent exterior, The Arena allows up to eight players to participate and the highly versatile gaming unit features intuitive and invisible tracking technologies, along with fully immersive media, audio, and tactile solutions to deliver futuristic gaming experiences that tests players both mentally and physically. Interactive Social Bays – Brace yourself for new experiences with high-tech interactive gaming in our High-Tech Darts & Social Shuffleboard Bays. Hang with friends in a private, reservable Social Bay in impressive private suites for two to six players. Darts and Shuffleboard have been re-invented with mind-blowing digital interactivity for the coolest, most innovative, tech-savvy versions of darts and shuffleboard ever!





– Brace yourself for new experiences with high-tech interactive gaming in our Hang with friends in a private, reservable Social Bay in impressive private suites for two to six players. Darts and Shuffleboard have been re-invented with mind-blowing digital interactivity for the coolest, most innovative, tech-savvy versions of darts and shuffleboard ever! Immersive Watch – The All-New Dave & Buster's Watch Experience brings you all your favorite sporting games and events like never before. More Screens. More Party. You name the game - Dave & Buster's will broadcast it! With a 40-foot screen, every seat is the best in the house. Immerse yourself in the action with top-notch surround sound, dozens of additional oversized HDTVs surrounding the bar.





– The All-New Dave & Buster's Watch Experience brings you all your favorite sporting games and events like never before. More Screens. More Party. You name the game - Dave & Buster's will broadcast it! With a 40-foot screen, every seat is the best in the house. Immerse yourself in the action with top-notch surround sound, dozens of additional oversized HDTVs surrounding the bar. Evolved Menu – Ready for an epic culinary adventure?! Dave & Buster's craft kitchen has never been better! Grab your crew and get ready to feast on the revamped chef-crafted menu, packed with mouthwatering new and improved options for every taste and lifestyle. Enjoy these shareable delights because food this good is meant to be enjoyed together!





– Ready for an epic culinary adventure?! Dave & Buster's craft kitchen has never been better! Grab your crew and get ready to feast on the revamped chef-crafted menu, packed with mouthwatering new and improved options for every taste and lifestyle. Enjoy these shareable delights because food this good is meant to be enjoyed together! Sleek New Store Design Inside & Out - Step into a tech-forward entertainment destination with a bright, energetic atmosphere that provides the perfect, Eat, Drink, Play, and Watch destination at the all-new Dave & Buster's Winston-Salem !





- Step into a tech-forward entertainment destination with a bright, energetic atmosphere that provides the perfect, Eat, Drink, Play, and Watch destination at the all-new Dave & Buster's ! Midway & Prizes – Of course, Dave & Buster's still has its iconic Midway! Over 120 games, mind-blowing VR experiences, and epic prizes await! For elevated group experiences, social bays are available to be booked for private events.

Dave & Buster's has embarked on an innovation journey that brings industry-leading entertainment to its guests. Dave & Buster's Winston-Salem resets the entertainment bar and additional innovation will continue coming to it and other locations within the Dave & Buster's system so crews across the country can connect for a next-level night out.

"We are thrilled to bring the reimagined Dave & Buster's Winston-Salem as a premier entertainment destination," says General Manager Brandon Bates. "We're excited for our neighbors to join us for the grand opening and experience this incredible transformation for themselves. Join us for epic watch parties on our giant 40-foot WOW Wall and state-of-the-art activities with the immersive gaming environment The Arena and all-new High-Tech Darts & Social Shuffleboard Bays. Dave & Buster's Winston-Salem is the ultimate experience, we can't wait to see you!"

Specials include the $5 Daily Specials Happy Hour, where guests can enjoy $5 drink specials including the new Tres Tequila Rita, 22 oz Domestic Drafts, wine, Backwoods Blueberry Lemonade, and D&B Long Island Iced Tea.

As a token of appreciation to members of the military and first responders, Dave & Buster's provides a discount of 15% off food & non-alcoholic beverages with valid I.D. in honor of our local heroes and frontline workers.

Dave & Buster's Winston-Salem is located at 3320 Silas Creek Parkway, #300. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. – midnight, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 a.m.For more information on Dave & Buster's, please visit www.daveandbusters.com .

About Dave & Buster's

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 223 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 164 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play & Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 59 Main Event branded stores in 20 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information, visit daveandbusters.com .

