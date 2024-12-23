Dave & Buster's Now Hiring for More than 150 Positions at New Bloomington Location

The Ultimate Entertainment and Restaurant Destination to Open First Bloomington Location in January

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave & Buster's is set to open its first Bloomington location on Monday, January 27, and is planning to hire more than 150 passionate individuals to join the team. Front and back-of-house positions are available, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and more. Interested candidates should complete an online application at daveandbusters.com/careers .

Located in College Mall at 731 S. College Mall Road, the new 25,000 square-foot entertainment and restaurant hub will include over 100 of the latest arcade games , a chef-crafted food menu , innovative drinks , and a state-of-the-art sports bar featuring a 40-foot "WOW" Wall high-definition TV screen for an unrivaled viewing experience. This location also offers a party space available for booking special events. Dave & Buster's brings an exciting, dynamic, and interactive environment for friends to connect and have fun.

"We are excited to open the first Dave & Buster's in Bloomington," says General Manager Seth Strong. "As the area's newest entertainment attraction, we're excited to add great local talent to our incredible team. With excellent benefits, new opportunities and a fun-filled working environment, what better time to join D&B and be part of a passionate team dedicated to providing a top-tier experience where guests eat, drink, play, and watch - all under one roof."

Dave & Buster's employees are encouraged to take advantage of multiple benefits, which include:

Excellent Benefits: Dave & Buster's offers a comprehensive benefits package for several positions. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, and a 401k.

Internal Promotion Opportunities: Dave & Buster's offers a High Potential Program encouraging high-performing employees to move up quickly to new positions and offers blue & orange travel team opportunities. More than 30 percent of the brand's current management base was promoted from within the company.

FUN!: Dave & Buster's employees love working in an entertaining atmosphere that offers fantastic food, shows the most significant sporting events on massive television screens, and is home to the hottest new games.

About Dave & Buster's

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 228 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 168 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 60 Main Event branded stores in 21 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

