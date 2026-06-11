DAVE & BUSTER'S OPENS IN NEW DELHI, EXPANDING ITS PRESENCE IN INDIA

New location brings dining, gaming, sports viewing and social entertainment to India's capital

Key Highlights:

Dave & Buster's opens its third location in India, following successful openings in Bangalore and Mumbai.

The new location combines dining, gaming and sports viewing in one destination.

This supports Dave & Buster's continued international expansion.

NEW DELHI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave & Buster's, the world's premier destination for elevated food, drinks, games and social entertainment, today announced the opening of its newest location in New Delhi, India. This milestone marks Dave & Buster's third location in India, following successful openings in Bangalore and Mumbai and joining recent openings in Australia, the Dominican Republic and the Philippines.

Located on the third floor of Pacific Mall, the new venue delivers Dave & Buster's signature experience of elevated food and beverage offerings, next-level gaming and unparalleled sports viewing. Designed as a high-energy social destination, it provides guests with a place to gather, celebrate and compete under one roof.

"India continues to be a dynamic and important growth market for Dave & Buster's," said Antonio Bautista, President of International at Dave & Buster's. "New Delhi is a vibrant, culturally rich city with a strong appetite for premium social entertainment. We're excited to introduce our Eat, Drink, Play, and Watch experience to guests in the capital."

Operated in partnership with Malpani Group, the New Delhi location is part of a long-term plan to bring 15 Dave & Buster's venues to India in the years ahead.

"We're proud to bring Dave & Buster's to Pacific Mall in New Delhi," said Shreya Malpani, Director of Malpani Group. "This concept delivers a world-class entertainment experience that blends gaming, dining and social energy in a way that resonates with today's consumers. We believe it will quickly become a landmark destination."

Guests are invited to follow Dave & Buster's on social media for opening celebrations, exclusive previews and upcoming events. For updates on international openings, visit the brand's global franchise website and follow Dave & Buster's on LinkedIn.

About Dave & Buster's

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. is the global leader in competitive socializing. The company operates approximately 250 venues across North America, India, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, and Australia through its two industry-leading brands. The Dave & Buster's brand drives international presence, bolstered domestically by Main Event, a premier dining and entertainment experience across the United States. By uniquely combining elevated food, drinks, and games, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. continues to redefine the modern social experience globally.

About The Malpani Group

The Malpani Group, based in Sangamner, India, is a well-diversified business house with interests in renewable energy, FMCG, real estate, and hospitality. The group is one of India's leading operators of amusement, theme, and water parks through ImagicaaWorld Entertainment Limited, with eight parks across the country. Offering immersive, world-class attractions for families, thrill-seekers, and experiences of all ages.

SOURCE Dave & Buster's