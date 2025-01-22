Dave & Buster's to Open Its First Niles Location on January 27

The Ultimate Entertainment and Restaurant Destination to Open First Niles Location in January

NILES, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave & Buster's opens its first location in Niles, Ohio in Eastwood Mall at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road on Monday, January 27. As the newest location in Niles, the new Dave & Buster's will offer a premier entertainment and restaurant destination with more than 21,927 square feet of gaming, food and entertainment space in an interactive and immersive environment - perfect for crews and families large and small to enjoy.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 people in line at Dave & Buster's Niles on Monday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m. will receive Power Cards with Unlimited Video Game Play on non- redemption games for the entire day. Terms & Conditions Apply* Line up early!

Dave & Buster's Niles features over 100 of the latest arcade games , a chef-crafted new & improved food menu , innovative drinks , and a state-of-the-art sports bar featuring the biggest and best screens to watch sports for an unrivaled viewing experience. Without missing any action, sports fans will find themselves fully immersed in the game with the multichannel surround sound system and over a dozen additional oversized HDTVs surrounding the bar - making every seat the best seat in the house.

Guests of all ages will enjoy hundreds of new and classic arcade games where hard-earned tickets can be redeemed for a variety of exciting prizes, including Apple™ products, Xbox consoles, Beats by Dre, etc. Guests can also find many fun games, including Godzilla VR, Wicked Tuna, life-size versions of HUNGRY HUNGRY HIPPOS and Minecraft Dungeons Arcade.

"We are so excited to open a new Dave & Buster's location in Niles," says General Manager Kristen Harrison. "As Niles's premier entertainment attraction, we look forward to hosting the community for major sporting event watch parties on the biggest and best screens and offering new and classic arcade games and delicious new menu items, such as our Brekky Smashed Burger, Gold Dust Rita and Smore's Cheesecake."

Dave & Buster's offers a new chef-crafted menu with delicious and flavorful options for every taste and lifestyle, with every dish made from high-quality ingredients. The robust menu includes new burgers like Brekky Smashed Burger and Spicy Smashed Burger, shareables like Loaded Barbacoa Fries and Cheeseburger Sliders, and entrees like Chicken Parmesan Pasta and Cali Avo Caesar Salad Bowl. Dave & Buster's innovative drink menu pairs perfectly with the meal. The menu features an assortment of hand-crafted cocktails, including margaritas made with 100 percent agave tequila and fresh, all-natural lime juice. New hand-crafted cocktails include the Gold Dust Rita and Electric Blue Tini.

Specials include Happy Hour and Late Night Happy Hour, where patrons can enjoy five drinks for $5 each: 22 oz domestic drafts, Backwoods Blueberry Lemonade, D&B Long Island Tea, a glass of wine and the new Tres Tequila Rita.

As a token of appreciation to members of the military and first responders, Dave & Buster's provides a discount of 15% off food & non-alcoholic beverages with valid I.D. in honor of our local heroes and frontline workers.

Dave & Buster's Niles is located in Eastwood Mall at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11a.m. to midnight, Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight. For more information on Dave & Buster's, please visit www.daveandbusters.com .

About Dave & Buster's

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 230 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 169 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 61 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

