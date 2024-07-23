Dave Alison of Prosperity Capital Advisors Named a Finalist in WealthManagement.com 2024 Industry Awards for Thought Leader of the Year Category

CLEVELAND, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Capital Advisors (PCA), a planning-first, SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), is proud to announce that Dave Alison, CFP®, EA, BPC, President and Founding Partner at PCA, has been named a finalist in the 2024 Wealth Management Industry Awards ("Wealthies") in the Individual RIA Firm's Thought Leader of the Year Category.

Now in its 10th year, the annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards honors individuals, organizations, and companies helping financial advisors build better businesses and create better outcomes for their clients. With over 1,000 nominations this year, being recognized as a finalist is a testament to Alison's dedication to advancing the industry and providing top-tier financial solutions for clients. He will receive recognition, along with other finalists, during a black-tie ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Sept. 5, 2024.

"Being named a finalist in the 2024 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is a tremendous honor and validation of our commitment to innovation and excellence in financial planning and advisory solutions," said Dave Alison, CFP®, EA, BPC, President and Founding Partner at PCA. "Throughout my career, I've been driven by a passion for holistic wealth management and a dedication to simplifying financial planning for clients globally. At Prosperity Capital Advisors, we are guided by these principles as we strive to empower our clients and advisors alike."

In addition to this recognition, Alison has been named a finalist for the 2024 InvestmentNews Advisor of the Year Awards for his work with his independent firm, Alison Wealth Management. He also placed on InvestmentNews' Top Advisors 2024 list. Last year, he was named a 2023 InvestmentNews 40 Under 40 honoree and was a winner of a ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES award in thought leadership and education. He was also distinguished in 2023 with the Five Star Wealth Manager Award, marking his fourth year receiving this accolade.

"We congratulate Dave on this well-deserved honor and remain grateful for his insights and commitment to supporting our advisors in delivering exceptional client outcomes," said Jason L Smith, founder and CEO of PCA. "This recognition reflects Dave's dedication to advancing holistic wealth management solutions and his impactful contributions that are reshaping the industry."

WealthManagement.com Methodology

According to WealthManagement.com, "a record-breaking number of nominations were submitted in 2023, with over 1,000 entries received from more than 400 companies. The winners represent many different types of firms, but they all have one thing in common: They are creating the programs, tools and platforms that financial advisors use to build their businesses, better serve their clients, and improve the financial prospects—and quality of life—for millions of individuals." Submissions are reviewed by a panel of independent judges drawn from all corners of the wealth management industry, a hallmark of the Wealthies, weigh each submission to create a short list of finalists and select the winner in each category. The awards ceremony, where the winners will be announced, is scheduled for September 5, 2024. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor or by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by the advisor. Unless otherwise noted no fee was paid for consideration of any ranking or award.

About Prosperity Capital Advisors

Prosperity Capital Advisors (PCA) is a planning-first, SEC-registered investment adviser (RIA) dedicated to simplifying complex challenges for investors nationwide. Their offerings are centered around the five pillars of holistic wealth management — financial planning, asset management, tax management, protection planning, and legacy planning. PCA is committed to strategically aligning each pillar into one comprehensive, well-coordinated plan. Backed by a team of skilled professionals, including CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals, as well as tax and insurance specialists, PCA offers personalized support and expertise through affiliated fiduciary advisors.

