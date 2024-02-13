Dave Amerson and Tyler Binney Add Their Experience Commercializing Disruptive Technologies to Intrinsic Therapeutics' Board of Directors

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrinsic Therapeutics, Inc., the developer of the Barricaid, an FDA approved medical device proven to significantly reduce reherniations and reoperations following lumbar discectomy surgery, today announced the appointment of Dave Amerson and Tyler Binney to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome these two highly regarded industry leaders to our board," said Cary Hagan, President and CEO. "Dave and Tyler bring a wealth of experience in launching disruptive technologies and developing high-growth companies and will provide invaluable guidance as we aggressively expand our sales activities this year. With these board additions, Intrinsic is well-positioned to rapidly increase patient access to Barricaid."

Dave Amerson served as President and CEO of NeoTract, Inc. until its acquisition by Teleflex in 2017 for $1.1 billion. Dave previously served as Chairman of the Board at Palette Life Sciences until its acquisition by Teleflex for $600 million in 2023 and was a Board Member of Relievant Medsystems, Inc. until its acquisition for by Boston Scientific in 2023. He currently serves on the board of directors of Calyxo, Moximed, Revelle and the Urology Care Foundation. He holds an M.B.A. from Argosy University and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of West Georgia.

Tyler Binney is currently President and CEO of Relievant Medsystems, which was recently acquired by Boston Scientific for $850 million plus a performance-based earnout. Prior to joining Relievant, Tyler served as President and General Manager of Interventional Urology at Teleflex, and as Vice President of Sales for NeoTract. Prior to NeoTract, Tyler served in multiple leadership roles in sales and marketing at Johnson & Johnson. Tyler holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Presbyterian College.

Ryan Drant, the Chairman of Intrinsic's Board of Directors added, "I am thrilled to welcome Dave and Tyler to the Intrinsic board and I am confident they will help drive rapid growth and add huge value to the company. I worked closely with both Dave and Tyler during my time as a board member at NeoTract so I have firsthand knowledge of their amazing talent for driving commercial growth."

About Barricaid

Barricaid is a proprietary technology designed to prevent reherniation and reoperation in patients with large annular defects following lumbar discectomy surgery. Barricaid has been implanted in more than eleven thousand patients and is supported by clinical studies in eight distinct patient populations, including two randomized controlled trials and six single armed trials. A multicenter level I RCT demonstrating superior outcomes to discectomy alone with 5-year results was published in JAMA. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control issued ICD-10 codes to track and monitor defect size in discectomy patients, confirming medical necessity for Barricaid.

For full benefit-risk information, please visit www.Barricaid.com

Media Contact:

Jake Tanner, VP of Marketing

760-525-9739

[email protected]

Barricaid is a registered trademark of Intrinsic Therapeutics, Inc.

SOURCE Intrinsic Therapeutics, Inc.