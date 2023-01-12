Dave & Buster's to Open Its San Juan Location on January 30

Puerto Rico's Highly Anticipated Second Location Officially Opens at Plaza Las Américas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Opening on January 30, Dave & Buster's is expanding with a second Puerto Rico location in San Juan at Plaza Las Américas. Located next to JCPenney, on the third level of the central atrium of Plaza Las Américas, Dave & Buster's newest location brings over 42,000 square feet of the ultimate gaming, dining, and sports viewing experience in an interactive and immersive environment perfect for friends, families, and events large and small.

San Juan's newest entertainment and restaurant destination features the latest and greatest arcade games, a chef-crafted menu, premium drink offerings, and a state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar with a 40-foot WOW wall of high-definition screens, providing an unparalleled stadium-like viewing experience. Sport fans will find themselves fully immersed in the action, watching the game on 40-ft WOW Wall with the multichannel surround sound system and dozens of additional oversized HDTVs surrounding the bar - making every seat the best seat in the house!

"Coming off the success of our first location in Bayamón, we are thrilled to be opening our second Dave & Buster's in Plaza Las Américas, just in time for the big game!" says General Manager Angel Galarza. "Bringing our premier entertainment attraction to the area, we have every sport fan's viewing pleasure covered. You can watch your favorite teams play their A-game on our 40-ft panoramic, multi-view LED screen where at every corner, you'll never miss a touchdown, home run, knockout, or grand slam! After the match, for those with a competitive spirit, Dave & Buster's has a wide variety of games and entertainment to keep the fun going!"

Surrounded by new and classic games in the Midway, guests can play and redeem hard-earned tickets for various exciting prizes, including Apple products, Xbox consoles, Beats by Dre, etc. Guests can also find exciting new games exclusive only at Dave & Buster's, including Wicked Tuna, Dodgeball, and PAC-Man Battle Royale Chompionship.

Dave & Buster's offers a chef-crafted menu with delicious and flavorful options for every taste and lifestyle, with every dish made from high-quality ingredients. The robust menu includes fan favorites like Original Wings, an All-American Cheeseburger, and new items like Garlic Parmesan Truffle Fries and the Crispy Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich. Dave & Buster's innovative drink menu pairs perfectly with the meal. The menu features an assortment of hand-crafted cocktails, including margaritas made with 100 percent agave tequila and fresh, all-natural lime juice. Guests can also enjoy fan favorites like the Dangerous Waters Island Punch and Strawberry Watermelon Margarita made with strawberry puree ice cubes.

Specials include Happy Hour (Monday through Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm) and Late-Night Happy Hour (Sunday through Thursday from 10 pm to midnight), where patrons can enjoy half-priced cocktails, $2.95 domestic pints, $1 off 22-ounce drafts, $1 off glasses of wine, and $3 off bottles of wine.

As a token of appreciation to military members and first responders, Dave & Buster's provides a discount of 15% off food & non-alcoholic beverages with valid I.D. in honor of our local heroes and frontline workers.

Dave & Buster's San Juan also has private event spaces that provide the perfect atmosphere for every occasion. From corporate events and meetings to birthday parties and team-building activities, Dave & Buster's team will work with every size event and budget to make planning easy, so you can focus on the FUN!

Dave & Buster's San Juan at Plaza Las Américas is located at 525 Av. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, San Juan, 00918, Puerto Rico. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 am to midnight and Friday through Saturday from 11 am to 1 am.

Level up and earn more as a D&B Rewards member. Guests can sign up for free via the D&B Rewards App. Guests can earn rewards and achieve new statuses through gameplay. They can also receive bonus game chips on all food & beverage purchases. Plus, receive additional achievements through completed challenges! With status come great rewards and the Power Card® is the key to unlocking the FUN! For more details, visit www.daveandbusters.com/rewards

About Dave & Buster's

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 200 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 148 stores in 41 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Main Event operates 52 centers in 17 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games, and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

