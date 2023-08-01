Dave Announces 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield For Checking and Savings Accounts

News provided by

Dave

01 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Dave offers industry-leading APY for all members to grow their money

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation's leading neobanks, today announced a 4.00% annual percentage yield (APY) on both Dave Spending and Goals accounts for members in search of high-yield savings opportunities on all of their accounts. Dave members only need a Dave Spending account in order to access the 4.00% APY. Dave Spending and Goals are the equivalent of checking and savings accounts, respectively. Dave is the only neobank offering a higher-than-average 4.00% APY for both accounts1 in an industry that typically only offers interest on savings accounts.

"More than half of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and they don't have the luxury to set aside money only in a savings account to earn interest, which is why bringing 4.00% APY to our checking account, Dave Spending, is a game changer for the industry," said Jason Wilk, CEO and founder of Dave. "We're excited for our members to start seeing their hard-earned money grow in all Dave accounts."

Members will earn interest monthly and it will be deposited into accounts on the first day of every month. To ensure a seamless banking experience, members have unlimited transfers between their Spending and Goals accounts, allowing them to maintain control and flexibility over their finances.

Additionally, Dave members can boost earnings with Round Up, a feature that automatically rounds up purchases to the nearest dollar and deposits the spare change into members' Goals accounts, where it starts earning interest immediately. With Round Up, members can set aside money for savings and automatically save more. Members have auto-saved $1.4 million in total since Round Up launched in March 20232

With Dave Spending, members can avoid overdraft fees, minimum deposit fees, or account closing fees. They can effortlessly manage their money based on their financial goals, while now earning a competitive interest rate on cash in both their Spending and Goals accounts. Adding APY rates to Spending and Goals is part of Dave's ongoing effort to give consumers a financial leg up. For more information on Dave Spending, please visit: https://dave.com/spending-account

ABOUT DAVE
Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, member FDIC. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com/ and follow @davebanking on Twitter.

CONTACT
Media Contact
Kira Sarkisian
[email protected]

1 Based on the FDIC Monthly Rate Cap Information as of June 20, 2023.
2 Dave. (2023) Unpublished internal company data.

SOURCE Dave

Also from this source

Dave Partners with Drew League, LA's Pro-Am Basketball Team

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.