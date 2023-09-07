Dave Announces John Ricci's Retirement, Names Joan Aristei as Successor and Chief Legal Officer

News provided by

Dave Inc.

07 Sep, 2023, 16:30 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Inc. (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation's leading neobanks, today announced that John Ricci, General Counsel, will retire on September 29, 2023. Joan Aristei has been named Chief Legal Officer, effective September 25, 2023.

Previously serving in both private and public sectors during his nearly 30-year legal career, John brought invaluable financial law expertise to Dave. Over the past three years, Mr. Ricci has been instrumental in Dave's success and pivotal in taking the company public in January 2022.

"John has been a trusted counselor, strategic business partner, and invaluable leader who drove the culture of Dave's legal and compliance team," said Jason Wilk, CEO and founder of Dave. "He strengthened the legal function while supporting the execution of our business strategy as Dave reached new milestones. I thank John for his dedicated service."

Joan Aristei most recently served as General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer at Oportun. Before Oportun, Aristei was Citigroup Private Bank's Head of Banking and Lending Product Compliance. She has also served as Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, and Assistant General Counsel at JP Morgan Chase Auto and Student Lending division, and as counsel to Nissan Motors Finance and Toyota Financial Services. Her combined decades of experience in legal, compliance, and fintech leadership will add a wealth of knowledge to the executive team and be vital to the business and legal strategy. 

Mr. Wilk said, "We are thrilled to welcome Joan onto our executive team. Her extensive experience and deep consumer financial services and fintech law knowledge make her an excellent fit to steer Dave's legal department as we forge ahead toward profitability."

Ms. Aristei said, "I've always been drawn to companies operating at the frontier of consumer finance to expand access and equity. I look forward to leading the legal team and collaborating with leadership as Dave continues its growth."

About Dave:
Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, member FDIC. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com/ and follow @davebanking on Twitter.

Media Contact
Kira Sarkisian
[email protected]

SOURCE Dave Inc.

Also from this source

Entities Managed by Imran Khan to Acquire 2.5% Stake in Dave via Secondary Market Transaction

Dave Inc. Announces Appointment of Yadin Rozov to Board of Directors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.