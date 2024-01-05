Dave Announces Repurchase of $100 million Convertible Note from FTX for $71 million

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Inc. ("Dave" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation's leading neobanks, today announced it has reached an agreement with FTX Ventures Ltd. ("FTX") to purchase a convertible promissory note that it previously issued to FTX in the original principal amount of $100 million, for a discounted purchase price of $71 million. FTX filed a motion in its bankruptcy proceeding seeking approval of the agreement, which is scheduled to be heard on January 25, 2024.

The closing of the transaction is conditioned upon the Bankruptcy Court's approval of the agreement and upon FTX not entering into an alternative transaction for the sale of the convertible note.

"We believe the transaction represents a compelling capital allocation opportunity for Dave. Accounting for the payment, we remain confident that we have sufficient capital to execute on our growth plan without the need to raise additional equity capital," said Jason Wilk, founder and CEO of Dave.

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, a FDIC member. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com . For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @ davebanking on X.

