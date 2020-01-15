Dave Arnold, President, Arnold Partners, LLC, Invited to Join San Francisco Business Times Leadership Trust

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Arnold, president of Arnold Partners, LLC, has been invited to join San Francisco Business Times Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in the Bay Area.

David Arnold

Arnold was chosen for membership by the San Francisco Business Times Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership and influence in the regional business landscape and beyond. As the leading independent CFO search firm for technology and life science companies nationwide, Arnold Partners' placements have resulted in the creation of over $15B in value in the last nine years. Arnold is a recognized source on CFO and tech issues in leading national business media.

"The Bay Area's thriving business community is powered by leaders like Dave," said Mary Huss, publisher of the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal. "We're honored to be creating a space where the region's business influencers come together to further increase their impact on the community and beyond, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another."

As an invited member, Arnold will contribute articles to the San Francisco Business Times website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. He will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group's mobile app. Arnold will also benefit from leadership and business coaching, an executive profile on the San Francisco Business Times website, select partner discounts and services and ongoing support from the community's concierge team.

"I am excited to join the SFBT Leadership Trust. I have been working with many of the business leaders in the Bay Area for years and this opportunity is a great forum to have a voice and influence on important issues we all face. As an avid writer about current issues facing technology companies the Trust provides a platform to share thought leadership in a number of areas of my particular expertise," said Arnold.

About Business Journals Leadership Trust

San Francisco Business Times Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust—a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit https://trust.bizjournals.com/

About Arnold Partners

Arnold Partners is the leading independent CFO search firm for technology and life science companies nationwide. The firm helps create extraordinary value through the placement of exceptional CFOs: Arnold Partners' placements have resulted in the creation of over $15B in value in the last nine years. With 23 years' experience, Arnold Partners works with companies at all stages of evolution and finds CFOs that precisely fit the stage and corporate culture. President Dave Arnold is a recognized source on CFO and tech issues in leading national business media. For more information visit arnoldpartners.com.

