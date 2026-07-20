Dave Asprey Announces BEYOND Wonderland Conference, a New Psychedelic Science and Consciousness Event Joining the BEYOND Series

Rick Doblin, Ph.D., Dr. Jeff Tarrant and World-Class Speakers Join Inaugural Lineup October 13-14 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Asprey, 4x New York Times bestselling author, longevity expert and creator of the biohacking movement, announces BEYOND Wonderland Conference, a two-day immersive experience dedicated to psychedelic science and consciousness technology, taking place October 13-14, 2026 at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, TX.

Longevity Expert and 4X New York Times Best-Selling Author Dave Asprey on stage at the 2026 BEYOND Biohacking Conference

Wonderland joins Asprey's BEYOND event series alongside his flagship BEYOND Biohacking Conference, which recently marked its 14th year as the world's longest-running biohacking conference. BEYOND Wonderland is where shamans meet therapists, where science and art collide, and where the cutting edge of psychedelic science happens in an intimate setting. Attendees will experience the tools, both ancient and innovative, that help people change their state and the quality of their lives.

World class speakers will converge, spanning clinicians, shamans, researchers, policy makers, investors and artists, including:

Rick Doblin, Ph.D.: Founder and President, MAPS (Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies)

Founder and President, MAPS (Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies) Dr. Jeff Tarrant, Ph.D., BCN : Neuroscientist and founder of the NeuroMeditation Institute and Psychic Mind Science

: Neuroscientist and founder of the NeuroMeditation Institute and Psychic Mind Science Dave Asprey: Longevity expert, 4X New York Times bestselling author and creator of the biohacking movement

Longevity expert, 4X New York Times bestselling author and creator of the biohacking movement Dr. Jeff McNairy, Psy.D., M.P.H ., Chief Medical Officer, Rythmia Life Advancement Center; Addiction, acute mental health, and trauma specialist

., Chief Medical Officer, Rythmia Life Advancement Center; Addiction, acute mental health, and trauma specialist W. Bryan Hubbard: CEO of Americans for Ibogaine

CEO of Americans for Ibogaine Dave Rabin, MD, Ph.D., acclaimed neuroscientist and host of The Psychedelic Report

acclaimed neuroscientist and host of The Psychedelic Report Chris Kilham, Founder of Medicine Hunter Inc.

Founder of Medicine Hunter Inc. Tony Glace, Founder & CEO, One and Done

The event arrives as psychedelic-assisted therapy moves further into the mainstream, with growing federal research investment and FDA review pathways for treatments. BEYOND Wonderland brings together the experts and leaders at the center of that shift.

"Psychedelics are an underutilized tool in biohacking. At Wonderland, you'll learn how to best use this amazing tool for research, therapy, healing, and improving overall human consciousness. This is the only place where you will get to experience all sides of this topic, from science to spirituality," said Asprey. "These tools have the power to extend and improve the quality of your life. Wonderland will help you achieve the shifts you've been working on in therapy and reach your ultimate state."

Mornings will open with yoga, breathwork and wisdom circles, followed by mainstage talks covering psychedelic science, plant medicine, neuroscience, digital therapeutics, integration practices, psychology, consciousness and spirituality. Exhibitors will showcase products and services that range from EEG-driven neurostimulation consciousness tools, legal resources, retreats, ancestral plant medicine practitioners and more.

Tickets and registration are available now at wonderlandconference.com.

SOURCE Dave Asprey