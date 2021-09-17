Dave Asprey Announces Highly Anticipated Upgrade Labs Franchise Opportunity at 2021 Biohacking Conference

Asprey estimates an expansion to over 100 franchises by the end of 2022, with international locations planned. Tweet this

"It's not fair that only billionaires, celebrities and professional athletes can use technologies to become superhuman. Upgrade Labs is here to bring these possibilities to everyone. Like Bulletproof, Upgrade Labs is one more step in my plan to Upgrade Humanity," said Asprey.

Asprey will be leading the company as CEO of Upgrade Labs and is no longer working with Bulletproof®.

About Upgrade Labs

Upgrade Labs is the world's first Human Upgrade™ Center and brainchild of Dave Asprey, founder of Bulletproof® Coffee and Father of Biohacking. Biohacking \ ˈbī- ō- ˌha- kiNG \ noun, the art and science of using technology and the environment around you so to have full control of your biology. Upgrade Labs helps members reach their highest level of physical, cognitive and cellular performance through unique technologies. The centers offer services that boost the immune system, accelerate recovery, reduce inflammation, improve cognition, increase energy, remove toxins, enhance longevity, improve sleep quality, and maximize performance. Membership packages are available and include a tailored selection of services. Additionally, guests are able to come in and purchase individual sessions. Upgrade Labs launched its first location in Santa Monica, CA in 2017, and has since expanded to two additional locations at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and Victoria, BC. www.upgradelabs.com

