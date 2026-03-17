Dave Asprey Announces Speaker Lineup for 2026 BEYOND Biohacking Conference Featuring Leading Experts

Asprey's flagship BEYOND Biohacking Conference will take place May 27–29, 2026, at The Fairmont Austin, bringing together the world's leading longevity researchers, metabolic health experts and human-performance pioneers. Now in its 14th year, Asprey's conference has set the agenda for biohacking globally, introducing ideas that often reach the mainstream years later.

Confirmed speakers for BEYOND Biohacking 2026 include:

Dave Asprey — Longevity expert, bestselling author & creator of the biohacking movement

Jay Shetty — Bestselling author, podcast host, and purpose coach

Dr. Gabrielle Lyon — Board-certified physician and bestselling author

Arthur Brooks, Ph.D. — Harvard happiness scientist and bestselling author

Patrick Kennedy — Former U.S. Congressman and leading mental health advocate

Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson — Epidemiologist & researcher

Additional speakers to be announced. Globally sought-after thought leaders will take the stage to share insights on redefining human potential, with sessions exploring metabolic and mitochondrial health, brain optimization, hormone balance for men and women, thyroid health, sexual vitality, relationship dynamics, nutrition, purpose-driven living and advanced longevity strategies.

Attendees will experience hands-on biohacking tools in the Tech Playground, featuring over 150 interactive exhibitors with breakthrough technologies and clinical longevity protocols designed for real-world application. The Tech Playground includes liver scanning, cold plunge therapy, PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) therapy, stem cell optimization with title sponsor STEMREGEN®, hyperbaric oxygen therapy with premiere sponsor OxyHealth, neurofeedback and other cutting-edge interventions used by leading longevity practitioners. Plus, participants will gain insight into groundbreaking supplements from presenting sponsor Ignition and redefine mental fitness with presenting sponsor BrainTap.

In addition to the Tech Playground, attendees will participate in Hacktivations – live, immersive biohacking sessions including sound baths, heart rate variability training, guided breathwork, and meditation designed to optimize attendees' health in real time. BEYOND Biohacking will also feature a late-night dance party DJ'd by world-famous DJ and record producer Steve Aoki.

"Most longevity advice starts and stops with the protocols and technologies meant to help you live longer. But what's the point of extending your lifespan if you're constantly stressed out, reactive and living in a dysregulated state?" said Dave Asprey. "At BEYOND, we go deeper. You'll leave with tools to upgrade your biology and optimize your health, but you'll also walk away with tools to elevate your consciousness, regulate your nervous system, become more emotionally grounded and less triggerable so you can live a more meaningful life. That's the ultimate longevity hack."

The 2026 BEYOND Biohacking Conference positions Austin as the epicenter of the global longevity movement, bringing together the leading experts shaping what's next in human optimization.

For more information or to register, visit www.beyondbiohacking.com .

SOURCE Dave Asprey's Biohacking Conference