Dave Bautista Teams Up with the ASPCA to Raise Awareness for Animals in Need

Dave, whose passions both personally and professionally have led him from a career in wrestling to acting to animal advocacy, is a well-known dog-lover who proudly voices his support for pet adoption and animal protection. Dave is the proud pet parent of four adopted pit bulls and is a consistent champion for the breed. His passion for his pets and his compassion for all animals in need make Dave an ideal partner for a day like GivingTuesday.

Starting on GivingTuesday and continuing through the holiday season, Dave will be calling on the public to help animals by donating funds or supplies, adopting homeless animals, or volunteering their time – in hopes of giving more animals the second chances they deserve.

"My first rescue dogs were Ollie and Maggie, and I've had them for about five years. I adopted them, and after becoming so connected with them, I started to be more aware of how many dogs are just waiting for someone to give them good, loving homes," said Dave Bautista. "You get so much in return when you adopt a pet, and I'm going to preach for adoption for the rest of my life. Every second chance for these animals starts with someone like you, or me."

This GivingTuesday, the ASPCA is calling for support of the thousands of animals across the country who need meals, shelter, and care before their happily ever after becomes reality. Every rescued animal's journey starts with the support of compassionate animal lovers.

"Dave Bautista's compassion for homeless animals and advocacy for pit bulls in particular make him a powerful ambassador for GivingTuesday, inspiring his fans and many others to adopt, foster, and contribute to the health and welfare of shelter animals, even before those animals are ready for new homes," said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO. "We thank Dave and everyone speaking out and stepping up this holiday season on behalf of dogs and cats in need and commit our strong support for those animals now and always."

To support shelter animals who need food, toys, and so much more before they can find loving homes, visit ASPCA.org/BeforeYou.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE ASPCA

