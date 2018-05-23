Bray narrates his uniquely written songs with warm, hypnotic vocals, sharing a whirlwind of emotions, drawing the listener into his story behind the proudly patriotic music. "We're proud to land immediately in the Top Ten on iTunes, an independent, family label, going up against industry giants," says Bray, "My music is something you would hear on a movie soundtrack--songs that give you goose bumps, either filling you with pride or tearing at your heart."



"There is a war in this country—the war for the minds of our children," he adds, "I used 'Music on a Mission' to speak directly to our citizens, both young and old, about these crazy times, the state of America and the turmoil we leave behind for our youth. This album is extremely relevant to our tumultuous times."



Bray, a former US Navy FMF Corpsman, and proud husband and father of two sons, built his second career as a rock singer and writer. He speaks openly about faith and what calls "the Godlessness that is blanketing the airwaves and our country." His album teaches history lessons, cautioning about our future as a nation.



"All the songs on 'Music on a Mission' directly correlate to the daily battles of our police, firefighters, veterans, military and the tests of our faith," states Bray, "Music on a Mission" is about being a God-fearing, freedom-loving, flag-waving patriot who will stand up for what's right. We need to not just show the next generation how to stand up, but teach them what it means to be an upstanding citizen!" he emphasizes.



Bray opens his album by saying, "Let's get back to teaching some respect-- patriotism will follow."



Get an autographed copy of "Music on a Mission" today at: DaveBrayUSA.com or download from internet music sales sites.

Contact: Becky Bray (717) 781-7232 becky@DaveBrayUSA.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dave-bray-usa-small-town-patriot-makes-big-time-music-charts-with-music-on-a-mission-300653233.html

SOURCE Dave Bray USA

Related Links

http://davebrayusa.com

