Dave Bulin Named Head of Investment Consulting at Actuarial Risk Management

ARM expanding focus on investment advisory services for insurance companies

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actuarial Risk Management Ltd. ("ARM"), a trusted provider of advisory actuarial services, announced this week that Dave Bulin has been named Head of Investment Consulting. In this new role, Bulin will expand ARM's focus to provide investment consulting services for insurance companies.

Insurers' search for yield in the recent low interest rate environment has led to investments in increasingly complex assets. As interest rates have increased over the past year, investment in complex assets has continued to grow across the industry. In response to the industry trend of investing in complex assets, the NAIC adopted Actuarial Guideline LIII ("AG53") last summer and ARM has been advising companies to draft their AG53 reports. Last year, Bulin led a team of consultants at ARM to draft a paper titled Practitioner Considerations for Guideline Excess Spread Attribution Methodology under Actuarial Guideline LIII (AG53). Published earlier this year by the Society of Actuaries, this paper assists Appointed Actuaries in complying with one of the most challenging aspects of AG53, notably the development and implementation of a guideline excess spread attribution.

Prior to joining ARM, Bulin served as the Head of Risk Platform and Reporting at The Hartford, where he oversaw the enterprise-level risk reporting across all exposures. He started his actuarial career as the first Investment Actuary at predecessor companies to Aviva USA and then joined Lincoln Financial Group as their Investment Actuary and Head of Equity Risk Management. While at Lincoln, Bulin enhanced the variable annuity hedging program to an industry leading "three-Greek" dynamic hedging strategy. He continued leading variable annuity risk management after joining The Hartford.

Bulin is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and holds a bachelor's degree with High Distinction in Actuarial Science from The University of Iowa.

"Dave has amazed our clients with his range and depth of actuarial knowledge and the asset side of the balance sheet," said Corwin Zass, Principal Founder at ARM. "Since joining ARM in 2021 as a Senior Actuarial Consultant, Dave has consulted on actuarial and non-actuarial projects spanning investments, hedging, pricing, financial projections/forecasting, capital/RBC, and mergers and acquisitions. I am thrilled to have Dave's leadership on investment-related topics and engagements, including asset-liability management, general account fixed income assets, alternative assets, derivatives and hedging, and securitizations. This will dramatically increase the value ARM can bring to our clients as they strive to remain competitive through their investment strategies."

About Actuarial Risk Management Ltd.

Since 2006, Actuarial Risk Management ("ARM") has placed strategic relationships and a deep team of tenure subject matter actuarial experts at the center of its offerings and deliverables to an ever-expanding global client list. With many Top 30 accounting and professional firms turning only to ARM for guidance on actuarial matters and strategic advisory for their own customer base, ARM has earned the trust of many looking for an alternative voice. Now with its own LATAM-based data and modeling teams (the "DMI"), ARM provides global insurers with a compelling reason to look beyond the traditional outlets for comprehensive modeling and valuation capabilities. ARM and the ARM Network have an impressive resource pool of over 250 credentialed actuaries: averaging 27 years of experience covering all the actuarial disciplines – life, annuity, health, P&C (GI), retirement. ARM offers deep, specific industry and geographical expertise to local, regional, national and multi-national clients. But beyond ARM's technical expertise, its real strength is communicating to non-actuaries in a way that makes sense. Because we know making matters complex is easy and it takes skill to make it simple. For more information about ARM, visit https://actrisk.com/about-company.

SOURCE Actuarial Risk Management