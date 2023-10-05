Dave Charles Named Chairperson for NACS Supplier Board

Cash Depot, Ltd

05 Oct, 2023

Renowned convenience store industry partner, David Charles, assumed the gavel at NACS Show 2023 in Atlanta, GA.

GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Charles, Chairman for Cash Depot Ltd (Cash Depot) and long-time friend of the convenience store industry has been named 2023-2024 Chairman of the Supplier Board for the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS). Dave was presented the gavel at official Supplier Board meeting at the 2023 NACS Show in Atlanta, GA.

"This is a great honor," said the new board chair, "but I have to say, nobody gets here without the support of the whole group and I look forward to working with the Supplier Board to reach our goals in the coming year."

Dave went on to name several important targets for board initiatives in 2024 including:

  • Helping industry suppliers get to know the staff, capabilities, and opportunities available to them through a partnership with NACS.
  • Driving support for the NACS Retailer Board and retailers
  • Growing partner relationships within the Supplier Board and with fellow suppliers in throughout the convenience store industry.

As Supplier Board Chair, Dave will also sit on the NACS board to further facilitate collaboration and relationships between the Retail and Supplier Boards. Dave begins his chair duties this week attending several NACS meetings and representing Cash Depot (Booth B1905) at NACS in Atlanta, GA. To find out more about Cash Depot and Dave Charles, visit www.cdlatm.com.

Rebecca Hellmann
***@cdlatm.com

