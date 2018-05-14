Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate

In his new role, Collins will reinforce ERA's mission to provide the best tools and resources for brokers and agents to succeed. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Broker Services, providing consultation for brokers and recommending best practices to drive team success. He will work alongside Simon Chen, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate, and evaluate how the brand can continue to grow and transform through technology, innovation and a culture of inclusion and collaboration.

"Dave Collins is a strong leader within ERA who emulates everything our brand is about," said Chen. "His love and passion for the brand is unmatched. He understands our core values and how to incorporate them into practical business applications that set our brokers and agents up for success."

"I am ecstatic to take on this role," said Collins. "Simon is bringing great ideas to the table to really propel us ahead of the industry curve. As COO, my aim is to complement his vision with a laser-focus on execution, so our brokers and agents can remain among the most successful in the business. I've been in this business a long time and have seen tremendous change. But this team, brand and network continue to think differently every day and that makes it a really exciting place to be. At the end of the day, our success is about the people, our brokers, agents and team, so I want to ensure they are thriving."

Since joining ERA, Collins has helped the brand reimagine how a broker services team can cater to all levels of real estate professionals by focusing on individual success. He oversaw the implementation of the Four Disciplines of Execution, a tool used to measure engagement and significantly increase production and broker retention rates. His background also emphasizes online lead generation, metrics measurement and analysis, relocation and commerce experience.

"My previous roles with ERA have helped me understand all of the different internal spokes of the brand and what it means to succeed as a company," continued Collins. I see the full power of our resources and I want to make sure that our brokers and agents are fully engaged with them to serve a new generation of home buyers and sellers."

ABOUT ERA REAL ESTATE:

At ERA Real Estate, we don't adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program. The ERA Real Estate network includes 40,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,300 offices throughout the United States and 31 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

Media Contact:

Maggie Rohr

973-407-4027

maggie.rohr@era.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dave-collins-appointed-chief-operating-officer-of-era-real-estate-300647681.html

SOURCE ERA Real Estate

Related Links

https://www.era.com

