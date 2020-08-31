Dave Dacquino Appointed to Nathan Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Associates, Inc. (Nathan), a private international economic and analytics consulting firm, announced today that David J. Dacquino, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Serco Inc., has been appointed to Nathan's Board of Directors. Mr. Dacquino has a distinguished 39 year career that includes top-level executive positions with defense, aerospace, and federal government contractor companies.

Mr. Dacquino has a successful track record of leading businesses as CEO at Serco, Skylink Aviation, and VT Group. Additionally, he held senior leadership positions at Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. He has managed businesses of $1.5B in annual revenue and with over 8,000 employees.

"Dave Dacquino is a highly accomplished and respected business leader, and we are so pleased he has joined our board of directors. Dave brings critical experience in large global operations that will help us advance our plans to continue to grow and diversity Nathan," said Susan Chodakewitz, President and CEO of Nathan.

Mr. Dacquino's corporate board experience includes Serco Inc., Skylink Aviation Inc., VT Group Inc., and Raytheon Australia. He currently serves on the board for two associations, Professional Services Council (PSC) and Greater Washington Board of Trade, and is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors. He earned his B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering Technology from Arizona State University and M.B.A. from California State University – Northridge.

Nathan is a private international economic and analytics consulting firm that works with government and commercial clients around the globe to deliver practical solutions and achieve lasting results. Whether building frameworks for economic growth or navigating regulatory hurdles, securing infrastructure financing or evaluating and assessing disputes, Nathan's experts serve as trusted partners, offering clients the analysis, technical advice, and strategies they need for sound decision-making.

Known for both technical and service excellence, Nathan has corporate offices in the US, UK, and India and more than 40 program offices around the world. More information about Nathan can be found at nathaninc.com.

