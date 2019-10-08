Dave Duckwitz Named CEO of Sensor Industries

CAMARILLO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Sensor Industries has appointed Dave Duckwitz as the company's Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Duckwitz is a dynamic leader with more than 20 years of experience in operations, digital sales and marketing, business development, and executive management. Most recently, he was the CEO of Target Media Partners, an award-winning digital advertising agency.

Dave Duckwitz, CEO Sensor Industries

Sensor's Chairman of the Board and former CEO, John Buccola, expressed enthusiasm with the new leadership. "In Dave Duckwitz we have found a leader with the best experience, skills, and vision to take the reins and lead Sensor Industries. He has built a tremendous reputation and track record for success and we are fortunate to have him join our executive team," Buccola remarked.

Sensor Industries Board Member and Founder Mike Panesis added, "I am delighted to welcome Dave as our new CEO. He is a proven leader and an experienced CEO who has excelled at strategic leadership and execution and is well-positioned to lead our continued transformation."

Prior to his role at Target Media Partners, Mr. Duckwitz was CEO of venture-backed CitizenHawk, Inc. from 2008 – 2014 where he successfully led the Company to an exit. He has also held senior management positions with ValueClick, Commission Junction, SupportSoft and Stamps.com. Dave graduated from California State Polytechnic University (Pomona) with a degree in Computer Information Systems.

About Sensor Industries – Sensor Industries is a leading Internet of Things company bringing new operational efficiency, increased Net Operating Income and water and energy conservation to owners and residents of multi-unit commercial properties. Sensor's proprietary SI-Mesh wireless network is specifically designed to power a vast network of sensors that monitor and report on a wide array of environmental conditions and building systems' performance. Access to this vital data lowers costs, reduces risks, and provides new income opportunities to the property owners while simultaneously enhancing the occupancy experience for the tenants.

Contact: marketing@sensor-industries.com

Website: sensorindustries.com

Related Files

Dave-Duckwitz-Press-Release-100819.docx

Related Images

dave-duckwitz.jpg

Dave Duckwitz

Dave Duckwitz, CEO Sensor Industries

Related Links

Company Website

SOURCE Sensor Industries

Related Links

https://sensorindustries.com

