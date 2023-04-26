Dave Finnegan Joins NewRoad Capital Partners as Strategic Advisor

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewRoad Capital Partners, a Northwest Arkansas-based growth equity firm which invests in supply chain and logistics, retail, and marketing technology companies, is pleased to announce that Dave Finnegan has joined the team as a Strategic Advisor. Dave joins a growing team of NewRoad operating professionals that includes six operating partners and seven strategic advisors.

NewRoad Partner, Tracy Black said, "We are thrilled to add Dave to our team. His experience leading innovative technology businesses will provide a wealth of knowledge that can be leveraged by our portfolio companies. Additionally, his operating expertise and retail technology industry knowledge will serve as great resources in helping us further refine and execute against our investment thesis."

Dave is a member of the Explorers Club in New York and is a board member for the Polar Citizen Science Collective. He worked at The Orvis Company for seven years (2014-2021) where he was the Customer Experience Officer, bringing together Marketing, Creative and Technology with one mission: to deliver great customer experiences. In 2021 Dave helped to lead the company to the best business results in the company's 165 year history. In 2022 he was honored with the VIP Retail Partner of the Year award. In 2019 Orvis was honored with the Omni Experience Innovation Award from Retail Connections magazine and in 2017 Orvis received the Innovation Award for Omni channel retailing.

Prior to Orvis he helped to start up Build-A-Bear Workshop (1999-2014) where he held a senior leadership role, serving as Chief Information and Interactive Officer for the company. He was instrumental in the development of the award winning, Build-A-Bear Workshop Store of the Future: an innovative blend of digital technology and store experience.

Dave formerly served as the co-chair of the Executive Committee of the National Retail Federation-Chief Marketing Officer Council. The CMO Council is an invitation-only group of many of the most influential CMOs in the retail industry.

Dave said, "I am excited to join the NewRoad Capital team! It's a privilege to collaborate with such a skilled and seasoned group. I look forward to working alongside our team, to advance NewRoad Capital's shared mission: to create substantial value to our investors, portfolio companies and their management teams."

About NewRoad Capital Partners

NewRoad Capital Partners, LLC ("NewRoad") invests in high-growth supply chain and logistics, retail, and marketing technology companies. As experienced entrepreneurs and operators, the NewRoad team prides itself on the high level of collaboration it brings to each of its investments. NewRoad's team of investment professionals, operating partners and strategic advisors have deep relevant investing and operating expertise, including significant experience leading large divisions of enterprise companies and building businesses of scale from concept to realization. For more information visit: https://newroadcp.com/.

