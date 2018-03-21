Dave Habiger Appointed President and CEO of J.D. Power

Habiger will oversee the global strategic direction and business strategy of J.D Power, including the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. He will also lead the development of the company's short-and long-term business strategy and execution, advancing the digitization of the business and furthering the company's social and corporate mission.

"J.D. Power is fortunate to have a leader and operator of Dave's caliber to execute on this next phase of transition and growth," O'Neill said. "I would like to thank employees for their commitment and dedication to driving our business forward, and remain highly confident in the future growth trajectory of the company with Dave at the helm."

"As a technologist fascinated with data and analytics, I have long admired J.D. Power's unrivaled consumer focus and advisory services," Habiger said. "Now, as the company reaches key inflection points, I look forward to working with J.D. Power's strong management team while bringing my prior experience to further maximize the potential of its digital strategy and push into the consumer market."

Habiger, 49, is a seasoned technology sector visionary who has led several initial public offerings and served as CEO of multiple public companies listed on both the NASDAQ and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). As part of his agreement to join J.D. Power, Habiger will make a significant investment in the company, underscoring his belief in the future growth potential of the business.

Previously, Habiger served as a Director and CEO of Textura, a global construction management software and payments company; CEO of NDS Group, a television software and security company; and President and CEO of Sonic Solutions, a consumer software firm. Habiger serves on several corporate boards, including GrubHub and Echo Global Logistics.

"Dave Habiger is a world recognized leader with an extremely impressive track record and a deep understanding of technology and consumer analytics," said Joseph Pacini, a J.D. Power Board Member and CEO of XIO Group. "Dave has the right vision and operational experience to lead J.D. Power to its next level of success during this period of disruptive innovation across all industries."

Habiger served as Chairman of a governmental Electric Vehicle Commission to design infrastructure for charging stations and he is a long-standing member of the Society of Automotive Engineers. He is also a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and was named as an Entrepreneur of the Year award winner by EY (formerly Ernst & Young).

He received an MBA from The University of Chicago and a bachelor's degree in business administration from St. Norbert College.

See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2018069.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data & analytics. Those capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group.

XIO Group is a multi-billion dollar global alternative investments firm headquartered in London. XIO Group's strategy is to identify and invest in market-leading businesses located across North America and Western Europe and help these companies to capitalize on untapped opportunities in fast growing markets, particularly in Asia. XIO Group is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer. For more information, visit: www.xiogroup.com.

