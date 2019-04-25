Dave Hall And Ben Walker Take Their Seats On Clune Construction's Board Of Directors

Dave Hall, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Purdue University, joined Clune as a Project Manager in 1996 and worked his way up to become an Executive Managing Director. In this role, he guides Clune's operations companywide via the "One Clune" initiative. Prior to being promoted to President of the Midwest Region, Dave was the Managing Director in charge of Clune's Mission Critical Department where he had overall accountability for Clune's critical infrastructure and data center projects. Since 2015, Dave has also led the field supervision and project management teams in Chicago.

Ben Walker started with Clune as an intern in the Chicago office after receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Purdue University. He rose through the ranks over the years and spent time heading up the field side of the Mission Critical Group before relocating to New York to lead the office. Ben's natural leadership abilities eventually led to his promotion to Executive Managing Director, President of the East Region. With over 20 years of industry experience, Ben has been instrumental in providing strategic leadership and insight toward the implementation of Clune's objectives and market growth.



"Running our two largest regional offices and each with Clune tenure in excess of 20 years, Dave and Ben have proven they are leaders in their own right. We are pleased to add them to the Board," said CEO Bill Abromitis. "They provide fresh insight and ideas that will only strengthen us as we continue to grow our employee-owned company."

About Clune Construction Company

Clune Construction Company is a national general contractor with offices in Chicago; Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco; and Washington, DC. Today, Clune employs more than 500 employees and manages over $1 billion in commercial and mission-critical projects annually. Clune Construction believes that the hallmark of its success is grounded in their dedication to consistently delivering it clients' projects on time and under budget, with honesty, integrity and strong emphasis on client satisfaction. Learn more at www.clunegc.com.

