Dave Harden Endorsed by 10 National Security Officials in his Maryland's First District Congressional Run

WESTMINSTER, Md., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Harden, who announced his run for Congress in Maryland's 1st district on May 10th, announced a batch of endorsements from former Diplomats, retired military, and national security experts.

They endorsed Harden in an "Open Letter to the Citizens of Maryland's First District."

Dave Harden Dave Harden being sworn in

According to Dennis Parker, Harden's campaign manager, the letter's signatories are true patriots who have dedicated their lives representing America's democratic principles. He anticipates that "the list of 10 will grow" in the months ahead, with more endorsements from the national security community.

The letter states: "With the challenges in our country today, our elected representatives must uphold the Constitution, protect our democracy, and respect the outcome of our elections. Real leaders do not espouse baseless conspiracies, inflame division, and incite violence in our Capitol building."

Dave Harden said of the letter, "The endorsement is a great honor because it comes from Americans who served on the front lines, upholding American values, often in the face of danger. They understand our democracy is at an inflection point and that their voices matter."

Parker added, "Dave is ready for Congress on Day 1. The endorsement demonstrates that Harden will be ready to deal with the national security issues that will come before him, benefiting not only the First District but the United States of America."

The letter can be found here:

https://www.hardenforcongress.com/national-security-endorsement

For more information on the campaign visit www.hardenforcongress.com or visit on Facebook at /HardenforCongress and twitter @Dave_Harden.

Dave Harden announced his candidacy for Congress in MD-1 on May 10th, 2021. He is a 20-year veteran of the foreign service. In 2016, President Obama nominated, and the Senate confirmed, Dave to serve as the Assistant Administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development's Bureau for Democracy, Conflict, and Humanitarian Assistance. He lives on a farm in Westminster MD with his wife, Sharon.

