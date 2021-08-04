Dave Hoffmann Joins Mammoth Holdings’ Board of Directors

Gary Dennis, Mammoth's co-founder, CEO, and Chairman explained, "Dave Hoffmann is an extraordinary business executive and leader. We could not be more pleased that he is joining Mammoth's board of directors and has invested in Mammoth." Dennis added, "The brand and digital transformation he oversaw at Dunkin' [Brands] was remarkable, and we are excited to have someone of his caliber advising us on Mammoth's growth and investment strategy."

Marcus Kittrell, Mammoth's executive vice president, commented, "Dave [Hoffmann] has led big brands with thousands of units driven by owner-operators of all sizes." Kittrell continued, "He gets that our operator-focus is a key part of what makes Mammoth special and will help us take our store operations to a whole new level of excellence in the coming years."

Dave Hoffmann stated, "I'm excited to be joining such a talented team of entrepreneurs, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to accelerate growth and scale in the US. Over the past 25 years, I've worked shoulder-to-shoulder with operators across the US and the globe, and I'm thrilled to partner with Mammoth as we build on the unique DNA of its owner-operator led business model. I've been tracking Mammoth's progress for some time now, and I believe in the huge potential ahead of us."

Mammoth is the first car wash acquisition platform formed by industry-insiders and is the 7th largest conveyor car wash operator in the United States according to Commercial Plus's Top 100 list. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally and operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth's multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, Shine On, Pit Stop, Lulu's, Ollie's, and now PureMagic, among others. Mammoth has significant growth capital at its disposal and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth's corporate development initiatives.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Mammoth Holdings operates 63 conveyor car washes and is currently developing 13 under the PureMagic, Marc-1, QuickWash Express, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, Shine On, Lulu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, and Tennessee. Mammoth was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit one of our locations or see us online at: www.mammothholdings.com.

About Dave Hoffmann

Dave Hoffmann joined Dunkin' Brands in October 2016 as President, Dunkin' U.S., overseeing all operations, marketing and development for the brand domestically. He was appointed to CEO in July 2018, where his responsibilities expanded to include Baskin–Robbins, as well as the international businesses of both Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins. Prior to joining Dunkin' Brands, Dave spent 22 years with McDonald's Corporation, where he most recently served as President, High Growth Markets, an area that included China, South Korea, Russia and several additional European markets. From 2009 to 2015, he held various leadership roles as part of McDonald's Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (APMEA), serving as President beginning in 2012 and overseeing the operations of 8,900 restaurants across 37 countries.

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLCTM is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit: www.reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.

SOURCE Mammoth Holdings

Related Links

https://www.mammothholdings.com

