Dave Kazynski Of HOMELINK To Become Executive Vice President Of VGM Group, Inc.

"Dave has been instrumental to the success and growth of not only HOMELINK, but VGM Group as well," said Mike Mallaro, CEO of VGM Group. "His efforts over the years have transformed our company and impacted so many people for the better—including our employee owners and the customers we serve. I'm excited to have him in this new role where he can continue those efforts on a wider scale."

Kazynski will continue to be involved at HOMELINK as needed to ensure a smooth transition. As executive vice president, Kazynski will assume leadership over VGM divisions including VGM Forbin, VGM's web development division, and Strategic Imaging, VGM's print marketing division. He will also continue his current advisory leadership of VGM's corporate IT, along with heading VGM's efforts for their advanced wound care device sister company, EO2 Concepts.

"Most of our growth—both in HOMELINK and VGM as a whole—is because people handling day-to-day operations do such a remarkable job taking care of our customers," said Kazynski. "I'm proud of the work we do each and every day. I'm thankful to be a part of it, and I'm excited to explore new ways to help our employee owners continue their important work."

With Kazynski' s transition, there are two shifts within HOMELINK as well. Matt Waller, the current senior vice president of sales and marketing at HOMELINK, will take over as its president. And Tera O'Hare, currently the chief operations officer, will now serve as senior vice president for HOMELINK.

"I can say from experience that taking over for a founder of a company is no small feat," said Mallaro. "In his time at HOMELINK, Matt has proven himself to be a strong leader, having been integral to the retention and growth of key accounts and development of additional service lines. He has a unique ability to build and lead teams, and I look forward to having him as the next president of HOMELINK."

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to step into this new role at HOMELINK," said Waller, "and I'm fortunate to have such a great team in place to ensure a seamless transition. Dave's accomplishments are unrivaled, and each of us as employee owners at VGM owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude."

For more information about HOMELINK, visit them online at www.vgmhomelink.com.

About HOMELINK

Founded in 1993 in Waterloo, Iowa, HOMELINK is a single-source solution for more than 1,200 commercial insurance and workers' compensation programs to access durable medical equipment, home care and related services. Its national provider network includes more than 50,000 credentialed, community-based providers, and its contracts cover more than 30 million lives annually.

About VGM Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Iowa, VGM is a 100% employee owned company providing business and professional services to thousands of business customers across North America. Services include group purchasing, commercial insurance, management of healthcare services and networks in post-acute cases, healthcare distribution direct to patient homes, specialty consulting, online education, digital, print and traditional marketing, and more. VGM employs more than 1,000 people across 30 states and Canada. Approximately 875 people work in the Waterloo offices and the remainder work in one of VGM's eight offices outside of Waterloo or work from home. VGM has been named the Top Workplace in Iowa on multiple occasions and is proud of its role in the communities in which it serves. For more information visit www.vgmgroup.com.

