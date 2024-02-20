Dave Kilimnik Joins Superstep Capital

Superstep Capital

Feb. 20, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superstep Capital, a private equity firm focused on transformative technology services businesses, is excited to welcome Dave Kilimnik as a new Partner. Kilimnik's appointment will accelerate the momentum of the firm as Dave devotes his energy and expertise to new investments in some of the highest growth sub-sectors of the technology services space.

Dave was the founder and CEO of Hero Digital, a premier digital experience company serving the Fortune 1000. Under his leadership, Hero Digital became a formidable industry challenger, crafting digital transformations for iconic brands including Berkshire Hathaway, AirBnB, and Comcast, while growing to over $100M in revenue and 500 employees. His tenure at Hero included the acquisition of five companies, two rounds of private equity investment, and a pioneering partnership with Adobe that propelled the company to the forefront of the customer experience space. The company had a successful sale in 2021.

"Dave's integration into our team represents a transformative moment for Superstep as we expand the firm and scale our portfolio," said Ben Gaddis, Partner at Superstep. "His expertise and leadership align perfectly with our ethos. We believe entrepreneurs can unlock breakthrough growth by partnering with investors who have both the operational know-how that only comes from experience, and the passion required to build best-in-class companies."

Kilimnik shared, "Joining Superstep is a thrilling new venture for me. I have a strong love for entrepreneurship and its power to create economic opportunity. Nowhere is this more powerful than in high growth technology services businesses striving to achieve their full potential."

Stuart Coleman, Partner at Superstep, added, "Dave's track record of steering digital transformations and fostering high-growth environments makes him an invaluable asset to our team and our portfolio companies. His strategic vision and operational experience will be critical as we grow Superstep."

As a new Partner, Kilimnik will focus on new investment areas that are defining the technology services economy, and will continue his role as Executive Chairman of OneSix, a data engineering company and premier Snowflake partner in the Superstep portfolio.

For further information, please contact: [email protected]

About Superstep Capital 
Superstep Capital is a private equity firm that partners with companies leading the next era of technology services. Its founder-focused model complements existing management teams with talent acquisition and development, technology partnerships, and organic and inorganic growth. The Superstep team has an extensive track record of building, acquiring, scaling, and selling digital services companies.

SOURCE Superstep Capital

