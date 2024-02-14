Dave Liniger, Co-founder of RE/MAX and New York Times Best Selling Author Releases The Perfect 10

Containing 5 decades of invaluable experiences, unforgettable anecdotes, and earned wisdom, Dave Liniger's "The Perfect 10" is a must-read primer for anyone in leadership

DENVER, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Liniger, the co-founder and visionary leader of the Denver-based global real estate franchise RE/MAX, is set to release his much-anticipated book, The Perfect 10 on March 26, 2024.

Offering over 50 years of unparalleled business insights, this nearly 500-page magnum opus serves as a practical guide for aspiring entrepreneurs, drawing from Liniger's vast experience as a real estate magnate, philanthropist, investor, franchisor, educator, former NASCAR team owner and driver, and proprietor of one of the world's most successful Arabian horse breeding outfits.

"The Perfect 10 is more than just a book," Liniger says. "It's a love letter to young and future moguls, providing invaluable information that can only be obtained through lived experience. I share what I've learned from my successes and my failures, which will hopefully inspire the next generation to build on what I've achieved and surpass it."

The Perfect 10 is a must-read for individuals with a passion for innovation, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a deep desire to achieve excellence in their respective fields. Especially enlightening for franchisors and franchisees, the book is filled with quick-to-read lists and memorable stories, making it a captivating leadership book that readers won't be able to put down.

Liniger draws from his unique and wide-ranging life experiences, covering an extensive array of topics, including franchising, pitching to venture capitalists, developing leadership abilities in an ever-changing social and economic climate, navigating marketing challenges in an era of diverse consumer engagement, maximizing the potential of artificial intelligence, and so much more.

Liniger's impact extends far beyond his co-founding of RE/MAX. As a serial investor and philanthropist, he has left an indelible mark on various industries, including his involvement in NASCAR, ownership and operation of Sanctuary, a unique private golf club and preserve, and his commitment to education through the Linger Center of Franchise Studies at the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business.

The Perfect 10 is an expertly written guide for future generations of innovators. It encapsulates the essence of the author's spirit, giving readers a bird's eye view of his incredible career, offering emerging entrepreneurs tools and resources as they embark on their own path to success. The Perfect 10 is available for pre-order wherever books are sold, including Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million and Amazon.com.

"If experience is the greatest teacher, then the business adventures and wisdom shared here along with the topmost lessons learned from them, makes Dave Liniger and The Perfect 10 an essential masterclass." —Glenn Stearns, Founder of Kind Lending, Bestselling Author of InteGRITy



"If you're heading down the entrepreneurial path, get a 50-year head start by reading this book! Liniger generously offers rich, real-life business lessons and tells his story with heart. Reading The Perfect 10 will accelerate your success in business and multiply your impact as a leader." —Liz Wiseman, New York Times Bestselling author of Multipliers and Impact Players

"To be a consummate leader you have to know yourself as well as your market. Liniger's insights about character, growth, and development are worth every bit as much as his insights on franchising, AI, gender parity, and other topical subjects. The Perfect 10 is a perfect read." —Nely Galan, New York Times Bestselling Author, Emmy Award-winning producer, and first Latina President of Entertainment for a U.S. television network, Telemundo

"If ever someone was 'a perfect 10' in business, it's Dave Liniger. And he has the receipts to prove it. You'll find them here among the countless anecdotes, insights, and prompts that'll get you started on becoming a business perfect 10 too." —Joan Lunden, Journalist, New York Times Bestselling Author

About Dave Liniger

Dave Liniger is the co-founder of RE/MAX, the Denver-based global real estate franchise that he co-founded with his wife Gail in 1973. RE/MAX is the leading franchisor of real estate offices throughout the world and has expanded to over 9,000 offices in over 110 countries, with 140,000+ sales agents. Mr. Liniger is internationally renowned for his real estate and franchising expertise and is widely credited with improving conditions for real estate agents. Over the course of his career, Mr. Liniger has spoken to more than 3 million people in over 30 countries. He has been featured in Entrepreneur, Forbes, Fortune Inc., Success and other leading publications and media outlets across the globe. In 2010, he was included in Bloomberg Business Week's profiles of the 50 Most Powerful People in Real Estate, and in 2011, Dave was named the Inman News "People's Choice" Most Influential Real Estate Leader. He has received the Warren Bennis Award for Leadership Excellence from the Global Institute for Leadership Development. A serial entrepreneur, lifelong philanthropist, and avid sportsman, Dave continues to lead the RE/MAX network as Chairman of the Board after retiring as CEO in 2018. www.DaveLiniger.com

About Forefront Books

Forefront Books is a unique publishing company that caters to the most successful men and women in their respective fields - the thought leaders, the visionaries, the pioneers, the business owners, and the entrepreneurs who have a compelling story to tell - and delivers a world-class end result from a team which has helped create more than one hundred New York Times bestsellers, including six number one bestsellers.

