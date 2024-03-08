Dave Matthews Band and Jake Tapper join forces by creating custom DAVENGERS T-shirt to support national nonprofit Homes For Our Troops' mission to raise funds for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans

Dave Matthews Band and Jake Tapper join forces by creating custom T-shirt to support severely injured Veterans Post this

"Dave Matthews Band and I are excited that the "DAVENGERS" t-shirt will raise funds for a worthy cause and help Homes For Our Troops further their mission supporting injured Veterans," says Jake Tapper.

"Jake sent me his artwork and suggested the idea of using it to raise money for homes for injured Veterans. I suggested some changes to make me better looking. Aside from his very flattering depiction of us I am psyched we get to partner with him on this worthwhile project," says Dave Matthews.

"Grateful doesn't begin to cover how we feel about HFOT National Ambassador Jake Tapper's continued support," says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General (USA, Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. "Proceeds from the vintage-style t-shirt Jake designed of Dave Matthews Band as superheroes – "DAVENGERS" – will help us further our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives for our nation's severely injured Veterans."

Dave Matthews Band is one of the top-selling live acts of all time, and they are the only band with seven consecutive albums debuting at Number One. Dave Matthews Band was named a nominee for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Official Class of 2024. The Inductees will be announced in May 2024. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony will take place this Fall.

The one-of-a-kind t-shirt can be found online at the Dave Matthews Band official store for pre-order here: https://davematthewsband.shop.musictoday.com/product/DMCT1067/davengers-tshirtcp=1_5570_59408&fbclid=IwAR2TtCaE6LaI0QeAIsC6Lz24xzM_HE7C54hvUcBcrG35dkSkyHFzG7DuXqE

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries, including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org .

MEDIA CONTACT: Renee Gugliotta,

Deputy Director of Marketing, Homes For Our Troops

[email protected]

Office: 508-967-9016

SOURCE Homes For Our Troops